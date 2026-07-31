Professional criticism acceptable but not personalised mockery: IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty

Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) Amid a row over Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's "gaumutra expert" remark aimed at IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, another academician came to his aid. IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty on Friday stated that "professional criticism" of any academician is welcome but he or she should not be subjected to "mockery at a personal level".

This comes a day after a group of academics and education leaders issued an open letter to Priyanka Gandhi, expressing concern over her alleged objectionable description of Professor Kamakoti and urging greater respect for scientific discourse and academic freedom in public life.

Speaking to reporters, Chakraborty cautioned that one should refrain from using a serious context as a "platform for mockery".

"...More so on an individual because individual attack is not desirable. So, I think that, you know, that the dignity of the individual, it is not just about Professor Kamakoti or any other professor, though personally, I admire his academic accolades...but it is a question of getting out of these personalised mockery based approach," he said.

"If there is a criticism, which is possible in a democracy, it should be a professional approach of criticising based on the context. For example, they may have an academic viewpoint which may be criticized by some others who may have a different academic viewpoint. It is very important and healthy in a democracy. But let there not be such kind of personalised mockery," he added.

Emphasising that academics and research are always kept separate from political ideology, the IIT Kharagpur Director said: "I have not come across any top academicians who have succumbed to purely political viewpoint of any association. Anyone can have personal support for any political party but let that not interfere with our profession. That sanctity is protected by all the top academicians, whom we have known."

In an address to politicians, Chakraborty said: "People from politics are most welcome to express their opinion because they actually have the pulse of the nation and are therefore important. But when they are giving their viewpoint, it should not be mixed with their personal opinion."

"My only appeal is that personalised comments, which can be derogatory or humiliating, should not be made on a respected academician, whoever that is," he underlined.

--IANS

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