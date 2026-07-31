July 31, 2026 7:07 PM हिंदी

Connect grassroots innovators with formal ecosystem: Minister

Connect grassroots innovators with formal ecosystem: Minister

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday called for a seamless national innovation pathway to connect grassroots innovators with the formal innovation ecosystem.

Addressing the ‘Grassroots Innovator Recognition Ceremony 2026’ at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here, the minister honoured 26 grassroots innovators.

These innovators developed practical, affordable and community-driven solutions across agriculture, healthcare, clean energy, assistive technology, water management, circular economy and sustainable livelihoods.

The minister said that India’s next wave of growth will emerge from villages, small towns and community innovators rather than only from laboratories and large cities.

Dr Singh called for a seamless pathway to transform grassroots innovations into nationally scalable enterprises, adding that innovation must move beyond recognition to scientific validation, technology translation, incubation and market adoption.

He called for stronger integration between the grassroots innovation ecosystem nurtured by AIM and the Department of Science and Technology’s National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI).

Such convergence would provide innovators access to Technology Business Incubators, Centres of Excellence, prototype development, scientific validation, intellectual property support, product testing, certification, manufacturing partnerships, finance and market linkages.

The government has transformed innovation into a nationwide movement by democratising access to science, technology and entrepreneurship, he noted.

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has expanded the innovation ecosystem beyond premier institutions and metropolitan centres, enabling talented innovators from rural, tribal, hilly, coastal, aspirational and remote regions to become active partners in India’s development journey.

India currently hosts over 2.4 lakh startups, making it the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. Innovations that reduce drudgery, enhance productivity, generate livelihoods and create sustainable local enterprises, represent the true spirit of inclusive development, the minister noted.

The minister noted that 25 Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACICs) are already operational, which have supported more than 2,500 grassroots innovators and another 25 in the pipeline.

—IANS

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