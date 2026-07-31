Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expresses concern over unrest across LoC, calls for dialogue, respect for human rights

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) Senior religious leader and chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Friday expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), particularly the continuing unrest and tragic loss of lives, and called for dialogue between the two sides.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, he said: "Today, as we gather in prayer, our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters on the other side of the Line of Control. We are deeply anguished by the continuing unrest and the tragic loss of precious lives during the past month and a half. Reports indicate that dozens of people have been killed, while some accounts place the cumulative toll even higher."

"The truth must be established through a prompt, impartial and transparent investigation. We mourn every life lost -- whether that of a civilian protester or a member of the police force -- and pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured."

"May Allah grant patience and strength to the bereaved families and guide those entrusted with authority towards justice, wisdom and restraint. The recent events across the Line of Control, particularly in Rawalakot, remind us that governments may administer territories and advance competing political positions, but it is the people of Jammu and Kashmir who remain the true stakeholders of their homeland," the Mirwaiz said.

"The governments administering the two sides of the Line of Control each claim to act in the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, yet the people themselves must remain at the centre of every decision affecting their future. We are one people, bound together by history, family, culture and our common State Subject identity. Whether we live in Srinagar, Muzaffarabad, Birmingham or elsewhere across the world, we remain one people. The Line of Control has divided the territory, but not our families, our shared history or our collective stake in our destiny."

“We therefore appeal to the Government of Pakistan and the local Government across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir to engage sincerely with the representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and with all sections of the people. Durable peace and stability can only be achieved through dialogue, constitutional fairness and respect for the rights and dignity of every segment of society.

"At the same time, any genuine people’s movement must itself remain inclusive. It cannot advance the rights of one section of the people while questioning or diminishing the constitutional rights of another. The voting rights and constitutional status of nearly three million Kashmiri refugees and migrants living across the provinces of Pakistan should not become a matter of political bargaining or exclusion. Their rights form an integral part of the collective rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and deserve equal respect and protection," he said, calling on both sides to "strive to find a fair and mutually acceptable middle ground to address this important issue".

Stressing that their struggle has always been one for justice, dignity, human rights and the political rights of the entire people of Jammu and Kashmir across regions and ethnicities, including minorities, he said: "That struggle can only retain its moral strength if it embraces every Kashmiri without distinction, living on either side of the Line of Control or in the wider diaspora. On this blessed Friday, let us pray for peace, justice, reconciliation and unity among our people. Let us pray that wisdom prevails over confrontation, dialogue over violence, and inclusiveness over division."

"May Allah guide all governments and leaders to uphold the rights, dignity and welfare of every son and daughter of Jammu and Kashmir," the Mirwaiz said.

--IANS

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