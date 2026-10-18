Terence Lewis calls performing at Red Fort’s Ramlila celebrations a ‘truly special experience’

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Terence Lewis has described performing at the 103-year-old Shri Dharmic Leela Committee’s Ramlila celebrations at Delhi’s Red Fort as a “truly special experience”. The choreographer said he was moved by the response to the devotional song ‘Jagdambe Rani’ and added that sharing the stage with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the evening even more memorable.

Actor and choreographer Terence Lewis singer-composer duo Amol - Abhishek attended the event, where they shared the stage with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Chief Minister extended her best wishes to the entire team and wished the film success, making the occasion particularly special for the cast and crew.

Terence said in a statement: “Performing at the 103-year-old Shri Dharmic Leela Committee’s Ramlila celebrations at the Red Fort was a truly special experience for me. There are some moments when you feel that what you are doing goes beyond a performance, and this was one of them.”

The choreographer said that standing before thousands of people, feeling their energy and seeing them connect with the devotional song ‘Jagdambe Rani’ was incredibly moving.

“As a performer, these are the moments you carry with you long after you leave the stage. After the beautiful response we received at our two Navratri events in Gujarat, coming to Delhi and witnessing the love and enthusiasm of the audience here was equally heartwarming.”

He added: “There is something very powerful about music during Navratri. It brings people together, fills the atmosphere with devotion and reminds us of the faith, strength and positivity that Maa Durga represents. When you perform a song like ‘Jagdambe Rani’ in front of such a large gathering, you can feel that connection.”

Terence said “It is not just about singing or dancing; it is about being part of an emotion that so many people share."

He further added that sharing the stage with the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, made the evening even more memorable.

“Her presence, blessings and good wishes for ‘Aaj Ka Mahishasur’ were very encouraging for all of us. When someone in such an important position takes the time to appreciate your work and extend their support, it gives the entire team a sense of motivation and confidence.”

The choreographer: “I am genuinely grateful for the warmth and encouragement she extended to us. For me, the most rewarding part of this journey has been the opportunity to take our film to people through music and cultural celebrations. ‘Aaj Ka Mahishasur’ has given us a chance to connect with audiences in a way that feels very personal and meaningful.”

Terence said that being part of a gathering with such a “rich history, where tradition, faith and culture come together, was an honour.”

“I am thankful to the Shri Dharmic Leela Committee, the audience and everyone who welcomed us with so much love. I hope ‘Jagdambe Rani’ continues to touch hearts, and that the film receives the same warmth and blessings wherever it goes.”

Produced by Gaurang Bhaskar and directed by Dhiraj Kumarr, Aaj Ka Mahishasur features an ensemble cast comprising Terence Lewis, veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Abhimanyu Singh, Neeraj Sood, Khushali Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, Chandan Roy.

The devotional song ‘Jagdambe Rani’ is composed by Amol–Abhishek, with lyrics penned by Abhishek Talented and vocals by Dev Negi, Divya Kumar, Amol Shrivastava and Abhishek Talented.

--IANS

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