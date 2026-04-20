April 20, 2026 8:47 PM हिंदी

Tennis: Sabalenka, Swiatek in same half as Madrid Open unveil women’s draw

Aryan Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek in same half as Madrid Open unveil women’s draw for WTA 1000 clay-court event at Caja Magica, which begins on Tuesday. Photo credit: WTA

Madrid, April 20 (IANS) The draw for the upcoming Madrid Open has set the stage for a high-voltage fortnight, with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka placed in a challenging top half alongside Iga Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva, and Elina Svitolina.

The WTA 1000 clay-court event at Caja Magica begins on Tuesday, with the women’s final scheduled for May 2 at the Manolo Santana Stadium. As one of the top seeds, World No. 1 Sabalenka receives a first-round bye and will open her campaign against either Peyton Stearns or Lois Boisson.

A three-time champion in Madrid, Sabalenka could face Naomi Osaka in the fourth round if seedings hold, while a potential quarter-final clash could see her take on either Jasmine Paolini or Belinda Bencic.

The Belarusian is projected to meet fourth seed Swiatek in the semi-finals, though the Pole faces a tricky route. Swiatek, champion here in 2024, begins against either a qualifier or Daria Kasatkina and could encounter emerging American talent Iva Jovic in the fourth round, provided the youngster navigates past Leylah Fernandez earlier.

Swiatek’s section is further complicated by the presence of Andreeva and Svitolina, both of whom have beaten her this season, making the path to the last four particularly demanding.

In the bottom half, Elena Rybakina headlines a strong line-up featuring Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and rising prospect Victoria Mboko. Fresh off her Stuttgart triumph, Rybakina will begin against either Elena-Gabriela Ruse or Antonia Ruzic, with a possible third-round meeting against Zheng Qinwen.

The Kazakh is projected to face Madison Keys in the fourth round and Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals. Anisimova, seeded sixth, opens against either Dayana Yastremska or Solana Sierra.

Elsewhere in the draw, Filipino teenager Alex Eala begins against a qualifier and could meet Elise Mertens in the second round.

Third seed Gauff leads another competitive section and starts against either Oksana Selekhmeteva or a qualifier, with a potential fourth-round clash against Linda Noskova. She is projected to meet Pegula in the quarter-finals, though the latter faces a challenging path that could include early matches against Taylor Townsend or Katie Boulter, followed by Marta Kostyuk and Mboko.

With both halves loaded with top-tier talent and emerging stars, the Madrid Open draw promises a fiercely contested tournament as players gear up for the clay-court season’s next major test.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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