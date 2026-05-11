Tennis: Holger Rune withdraws from Hamburg and Roland-Garros

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Former world No. 4 Holger Rune has withdrawn from both the Hamburg Open and Roland-Garros, delaying a long-awaited comeback after a lengthy injury break. Last month, the 22-year-old Dane said that he would make a comeback following an injury break at the Hamburg Open, an ATP 500 tournament, in May. The Dane reached the quarter-finals in Hamburg in 2024.

The Dane, who was forced to retire in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open, said in a statement, "I was really looking forward to making my return in Hamburg, and you all know how much I love clay and how special Paris and Roland-Garros have always been for me."

"So this decision wasn’t easy to make. But for me, it’s not just about being able to play a few matches; it’s about being ready for a whole tournament. I don’t want to come back feeling almost ready, but 110% ready when I step back onto the court. I’m looking forward to returning for the grass-court season," he added.

Later, he posted on X, "Tough decision not to play the clay season, but the right one. Can’t wait to see you all on the grass. Thank you to everyone for your love and support throughout my rehab. See you in not too long."

Rune's withdrawal opens up a spot in the Roland-Garros main draw for Benjamin Bonzi. The Dane, now virtually ranked No. 43 in the world after losing the points he earned in Rome last year, will drop a further 200 and is set to fall to around No. 60 after the French Open.

His 2025 season, however, was abruptly interrupted. In October, Rune suffered a complete Achilles tendon rupture during the ATP tournament in Stockholm. The injury required surgery followed by several months of rehabilitation. Since then, he has been working intensively on his return to the tour, which has now been delayed.

Before his injury, Rune compiled a 36-22 win-loss record in 2025, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index.

--IANS

bc/bsk/