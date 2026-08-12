Telangana govt to host Khelo India Youth Games 2026 on grand scale

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that the state government will organise the prestigious Khelo India Youth Games 2026 on a grand scale.

The Chief Minister held a review of the arrangements being made for the games with Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and senior officials at the Bodhi Pavilion within the MCRHRD campus.

He instructed officials to develop the necessary infrastructure for the national‑level competitions in which sportspersons from various states will participate.

Officials were directed to assess the current condition of stadiums in Hyderabad and take the required measures to upgrade them permanently to suit the requirements of the sporting events.

Reiterating that the government is ready to provide adequate funds, CM Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to start preparations immediately to involve chief guests, renowned athletes and film personalities in the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to allocate specific responsibilities regarding infrastructure, event management and guest facilities to officials.

The role and active involvement of Arjuna awardees from Telangana, members of the Telangana Sports Hub Board, the Olympic Association and national‑level sports representatives in the event was discussed in the review. The CM stressed that plans for this should be prepared well in advance.

In view of the competitions across 20 sports disciplines to be held in the Khelo India Youth Games, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify venues and make necessary arrangements for each sport event.

CM Revanth Reddy asserted that every event should be organised in a manner that reflects the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Government Advisor Ramakrishna Rao, Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) Chairman Shivasena Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Sports) Jayesh Ranjan and SATG MD Sony Bala Devi participated in the review meeting.

--IANS

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