August 12, 2026 3:13 AM हिंदी

Telangana govt to host Khelo India Youth Games 2026 on grand scale

Telangana govt to host Khelo India Youth Games 2026 on grand scale (Photo: @revanth_anumula/X)

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday that the state government will organise the prestigious Khelo India Youth Games 2026 on a grand scale.

The Chief Minister held a review of the arrangements being made for the games with Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and senior officials at the Bodhi Pavilion within the MCRHRD campus.

He instructed officials to develop the necessary infrastructure for the national‑level competitions in which sportspersons from various states will participate.

Officials were directed to assess the current condition of stadiums in Hyderabad and take the required measures to upgrade them permanently to suit the requirements of the sporting events.

Reiterating that the government is ready to provide adequate funds, CM Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to start preparations immediately to involve chief guests, renowned athletes and film personalities in the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to allocate specific responsibilities regarding infrastructure, event management and guest facilities to officials.

The role and active involvement of Arjuna awardees from Telangana, members of the Telangana Sports Hub Board, the Olympic Association and national‑level sports representatives in the event was discussed in the review. The CM stressed that plans for this should be prepared well in advance.

In view of the competitions across 20 sports disciplines to be held in the Khelo India Youth Games, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify venues and make necessary arrangements for each sport event.

CM Revanth Reddy asserted that every event should be organised in a manner that reflects the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Government Advisor Ramakrishna Rao, Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) Chairman Shivasena Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Sports) Jayesh Ranjan and SATG MD Sony Bala Devi participated in the review meeting.

--IANS

ms/dan

LATEST NEWS

Big B speaks about Sunny Deol’s famous angry act on sets of ‘Darr’ on ‘KBC’

Big B speaks about Sunny Deol’s famous angry act on sets of ‘Darr’ on ‘KBC’

Mallika Sherawat’s bold claim: Tom Cruise texts her in DMs

Mallika Sherawat’s bold claim: Tom Cruise texts her in DMs

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign generates employment for Jeevika Didis in Samastipur (Photo: IANS)

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign generates employment for Jeevika Didis in Samastipur

Cerundolo/Etcheverry shock top seeds Heliovaara/Patten for semifinals spot in the men's doubles section of Canadian Open in Montreal on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP

Canadian Open: Cerundolo/Etcheverry shock top seeds Heliovaara/Patten for Montreal semis spot

EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian delegation, reaffirming deeper Global South partnership

EAM Jaishankar meets Liberian delegation, reaffirming deeper Global South partnership

Kazakhstan: Indian Envoy, Almaty Guv discuss cooperation (Photo: IANS)

Kazakhstan: Indian Envoy, Almaty Guv discuss cooperation

Saurav Mousum Dihingia's unbeaten 50, Shubham’s four-fer lift Barpeta Braves to fourth place in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Saurav's 50*, Shubham’s four-fer lift Barpeta Braves to fourth place

Experience helps a lot in big events, says Purple Cap holder Deepak Gohain after helping Guwahati Royals take the spot in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 in Guwahati. Photo credit: APL

APL 2026: Experience helps a lot in big events, says Purple Cap holder Deepak Gohain

Telangana govt to host Khelo India Youth Games 2026 on grand scale (Photo: @revanth_anumula/X)

Telangana govt to host Khelo India Youth Games 2026 on grand scale

US lawmakers push key power link for India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (Representational Image)

US lawmakers push key power link for India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor