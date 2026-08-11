August 12, 2026 3:07 AM हिंदी

Adani case an attempt to regulate activity that didn’t impact US citizens: Lawyer Jim Walden

Adani case an attempt to regulate activity that didn’t impact US citizens: Lawyer Jim Walden

New York/New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) US-based lawyer Jim Walden said on Tuesday that the US court's dismissal of criminal charges against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani started out as a tough prosecution but was at par for the course.

Speaking to IANS, the attorney said that clearly, it was an attempt by “our federal government to reach across the waters and in some ways regulate and enforce activity occurring beyond its borders that didn't impact US citizens”.

“That's always a tough place for the American government to be. And so you can take different perspectives on that. And with respect to the other people whose cases are still pending, there'll be a process through which DOJ will respond to the court's issues. And then at the end of that process, I'm sure the same result will happen for them,” he noted.

A US judge dismissed criminal fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani after the Justice Department abandoned the prosecution. US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis dismissed with prejudice securities fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud conspiracy charges against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain. The charges cannot be filed again.

On the broader legal impact of the US Court dismissal of criminal charges against Adani Group officials, Walden said that the judge was obligated to follow the prosecutor's request.

“And obviously, with respect to some defendants and some counts, he had more questions. And he was certainly no fan of the dismissal. But, you know, at the end of the day, we're, you know, we are courts are the courts of limited jurisdiction and, and enforcement priorities change between administrations,” he told IANS.

Walden further stated that only lessons learned are when cases are brought that are at the fringes of enforcement, there is always a risk that the cases will go away if there's a new administration.

“And so, frankly, Democrats and Republicans should learn a lesson from that,” he mentioned.

—IANS

na/

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