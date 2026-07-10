Telangana govt to support Archery Premier League to accelerate growth of the sport

Hyderabad, July 10 (IANS) In a significant boost to Telangana's sports ecosystem, the Government of Telangana has officially thrown its weight behind the Archery Premier League (APL) ahead of its second season, deciding to build a robust sports ecosystem by hosting major events.

Scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from October 8 to 18, the world's only franchise-based archery league has been recognised among the state's marquee sporting events, further strengthening Hyderabad's emergence as a leading sporting destination.

Beyond hosting the league, Telangana also has its own franchise, the Kakatiya Knights, strengthening the state's association with India's premier archery competition. The hosting of APL in Hyderabad is expected to provide fresh momentum to Telangana's growing archery ecosystem, particularly in rural and tribal areas, where archery has deep roots among the Koya and Gond tribal communities.

The state is home to Sports Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and Khelo India Centres that continue to nurture young talent. By bringing the world's leading archers to Hyderabad, APL is expected to transform this grassroots foundation into greater visibility for the sport, wider participation, and new competitive opportunities for aspiring archers across the state.

The announcement was made during the launch of the Young India Sports University logo and website in Hyderabad, attended by Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, where the Government highlighted APL among Telangana's marquee sporting events.

"This government is determined to give a new direction to sports and make Hyderabad the preferred hub for sports in the country. We are building a robust sports ecosystem, and by hosting major events, we are taking a step closer to our dream of preparing Hyderabad to host the Olympics in 2036," CM Revanth Reddy said.

Confirming the announcement, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary (Sports), said, "In another two months, we will be hosting the Archery Premier League."

Supported by the Government of Telangana and the Archery Association of India (AAI), Season 2 will feature six franchise teams comprising 48 Indian and international recurve and compound archers, including Olympic medallists, World Champions, and top-ranked stars. APL's distinctive 15-second shot clock creates a fast-paced, spectator-friendly format while providing Indian archers with regular exposure to elite international competition.

The APL is India’s premier franchise-based archery league, initiated by the Archery Association of India (AAI). Launched in 2025, the league brings together leading Indian and foreign archers in a team-based competition designed to showcase the sport in an engaging and spectator-friendly format. Featuring six franchise teams, APL brings together Recurve and Compound archers, with both men and women competing together in a unique league format.

The league further enhances the excitement with an innovative 15-second shot clock, adding speed, strategy, and intensity to every contest. Through world-class competition and innovative presentation, APL aims to broaden the sport’s appeal, strengthen India’s archery ecosystem, and create greater opportunities for athletes and fans alike.

--IANS

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