Self-immolation outside UN headquarters desperate plea to highlight Tibet's suffering: Report

New York, July 10 (IANS) The self-immolation outside United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York was not an isolated act of despair but a desperate plea to the international community, reminding them that Tibet's suffering remains hidden behind China's facade. A person setting himself on fire is not only a tragedy but demonstrates the silence of the international community, a report has detailed.

"Self-immolation has become a haunting form of protest among Tibetans. It is not born of fanaticism but of suffocated voices. Inside Tibet, every avenue of peaceful dissent is blocked: monasteries are surveilled, language is policed, and even the act of mourning is criminalized. To burn oneself alive is to turn one’s body into the last available megaphone," Khedroob Thondup, nephew of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, wrote in European Times.

"The UN protest was a direct appeal to the conscience of the world — a demand that Tibet’s plight not be relegated to footnotes in diplomatic communiques," he added.

According to the report, China's policies towards Tibetans remain "repressive and absurd" in their attempt to erase identity while claiming to protect it. Children are forced to study in boarding schools, where Tibetan language and culture are diluted. Monks are forced to attend “patriotic education” sessions that are against their vows. Tibetans who live abroad also face intimidation, with Chinese authorities monitoring their activities and punishing their relatives who live in China for their activism.

"The act of self-immolation before the UN headquarters was a symbolic confrontation: Tibet’s suffering laid bare before the very institution tasked with defending human rights. If the UN and its member states fail to respond, they risk complicity in the erasure of a people. Tibet is not merely a regional issue; it is a test of whether the international community will uphold the principles it claims to embody," mentioned Khedroob Thondup.

On July 2, Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen died after self-immolating outside the United Nations headquarters in New York. The tragic incident unfolded a day after China's new legislation 'Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law', came into force. This legislation has drawn widespread criticism from the global community, with the UN experts warning that it risks “entrenching forced assimilation and encouraging transnational repression".

Moments before the incident, Rangzen livestreamed a message on his social media platform calling for Tibetan independence and unity. He later succumbed to his burn injuries at Bellevue Hospital in New York.

Tencho Gyatso, President of the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), expressed grief over the incident and urged the global community to address the worsening human rights situation in Tibet and hold the Chinese government accountable for its “policies of repression and forced assimilation."

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lobga, also known as Lobga Rangzen, following his self-immolation at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday evening. Lobga was a tireless advocate for Tibet who devoted himself to peacefully raising awareness of the human rights crisis in Tibet, and he will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to justice and the Tibetan cause. Lobga’s passing is one day after the implementation of China’s new so-called Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law," Gyatso stated.

“In his final statement, which he posted on his Facebook account, Lobga warned that China’s policies threaten the very survival of Tibetan identity, language, and culture and called on all Tibetans to be united in their fight for the cause of the Tibetan struggle. While we mourn this tragic loss, it is imperative that the international community heed the message behind his profound despair by addressing the worsening human rights situation in Tibet and holding the Chinese government accountable for its policies of repression and forced assimilation,” she added.

--IANS

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