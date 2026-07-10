India, Oman explore ways to elevate strategic partnership (Ld)

Muscat, July 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, on Friday met his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, and explored ways to elevate the strategic partnership between both countries.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Oman, the meeting addressed the course of the historical relations between Oman and India, and explored ways to elevate the strategic partnership between the two India and Oman, particularly in the fields of trade and investment, energy, logistics services, and modern technologies, alongside enhancing cooperation between companies in both countries, and encouraging quality partnerships and mutual investments that serve shared interests and align with promising economic opportunities.

The two ministers also exchanged views on a number of current regional and international developments, including those related to shipping and maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and their implications for international trade, energy supplies, and supply chains.

Both sides affirmed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation on these developments and supporting efforts aimed at enhancing understanding and cooperation with various parties, while mitigating the repercussions of the current situation, in a manner consistent with the provisions of international law and taking into account the interests of the region's countries.

The meeting was attended by the Circuit Ambassador Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Hunaiai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hashil Al Muski, Head of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Regional Neighbourhood Department, Prashant Pisai, Ambassador of India to Oman, and a number of officials from both sides.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Oman and appreciated their role in strengthening bilateral ties.

"A good interaction with members of Indian diaspora in Oman this morning. Their enthusiasm in strengthening India-Oman relations was palpable. Appreciated their many contributions to the society as well as to India-Oman partnership," he posted on X.

The EAM arrived in Oman on Thursday after concluding his visit to Kuwait. Oman is the fourth stop of EAM Jaishankar's six-nation visit, following which, he will travel to New York and Brussels.

–IANS

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