India and South Korea discuss ways to encourage cooperation in Startups

Seoul, July 10 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, met Seung-hwan Mok, Deputy Minister of Startups, Venture, and Innovation from the Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups on Friday.

Both discussed ways to encourage cooperation between Korean and Indian startups and venture capitalists.

“Ambassador met Mr. Seung-hwan Mok, Deputy Minister of Startups, Venture, and Innovation from Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups today. The discussions focused on identifying ways to further encourage cooperation between Korean and India startups and venture capitalists,” the Embassy of India in Seoul wrote on X.

On Tuesday, the Ambassador met the Mayor of Gimhae, Jeong Young-doo and discussed avenues to further strengthen the longstanding relations between India and South Korea.

He also paid his respects at the tombs of Queen Heo Hwang-ok (Princess Suriratna) and King Kim Suro.

“From Ayodhya to Gimhae: 2000 years of civilisation ties. Ambassador met the Mayor of Gimhae, Mr. Jeong Young-doo, yesterday and congratulated him on his recent election and assumption of office as Mayor. During the meeting, they discussed avenues to further strengthen the longstanding relations between India and RoK,” the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

“During his visit to Gimhae, Ambassador paid his respects at the tombs of Queen Heo Hwang-ok (Princess Suriratna) and King Kim Suro. He also visited Jangyusa Temple, as well as the Gimhae National Museum and the site of the Queen Heo Memorial Park,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday announced that Sanjeev Jain has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to South Korea.

"Shri Sanjeev Jain (YOA: 2008), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cabo Verde, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the MEA said in a press release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

–IANS

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