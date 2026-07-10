Sameer Anjaan reveals which was the toughest song for him to write

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Legendary lyricist Sameer Anjaan revealed which was the toughest song for him to write.

During the upcoming episode of the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol', Sameer shared that writing for 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' became a challenge for him as he had to fly south to work on the songs, despite his packed schedule.

Recalling the journey, Sameer said, "Sach bataun toh 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' mere liye bahut hi challenging film thi. Vashu Bhagnani ji ke saath main bahut saari filmein kar raha tha. Music director Harris Jayaraj South mein the aur Mumbai aane ke liye tayyar nahi the. Vashu ji ne mujhse kaha ki film naye ladke aur nayi ladki ko lekar ban rahi hai, isliye aapko South aana padega. Maine kaha, sawal hi paida nahi hota. Main itna busy tha ki agar ek ghante ke liye bhi Mumbai se bahar nikalta toh idhar-udhar dus gaane chhoot jaate. Phir maine kaha, ek kaam kariye, Sunday subah ki ticket nikaaliye, lekin shart yeh hai ki main raat ko wapas aa jaunga. Jitne gaane ho sake utne kar lenge, warna phir main nahi kar paunga. (Honestly, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was a very challenging film for me. I was doing a lot of films with Vashu Bhagnani at that time. The music director Harris Jayaraj was in the South and wasn’t ready to come to Mumbai. Vashu ji told me that since the film was being made with newcomers, I would have to go to the South. I said, there’s no question of that. I was so busy that even if I stepped out of Mumbai for an hour, ten songs would get missed. Then I said, let’s do one thing, book a ticket for Sunday morning, but the condition is that I will be back the same night. We’ll do as many songs as possible, otherwise, I won’t be able to do it.)"

Recalling the intense writing process, Sameer added, "Takriban 10 gaane the uss film mein. Subah 10 baje se lekar raat ke 8 baje tak maine saare gaane complete kiye aur usi raat Mumbai wapas aa gaya. Aaj jab peeche mudkar dekhta hoon toh lagta hai ki uss album ki mehnat safal hui, kyunki uska music aaj bhi utna hi pasand kiya jaata hai jitna 25 saal pehle kiya jaata tha. (There were about 10 songs in that film. From 10 in the morning till 8 at night, I completed all the songs and returned to Mumbai the same night. Looking back today, it feels like the effort on that album paid off, because its music is still as loved today as it was 25 years ago.)"

-IANS

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