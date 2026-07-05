Telangana district cricketers call TG20 league as perfect launchpad for local talent

Hyderabad, July 5 (IANS) Telangana’s district cricketers on Sunday have termed the TG20 league as a long-awaited professional platform to showcase their skills alongside established first-class players. The ongoing tournament has a mandate for the inclusion of talented players from the district in every squad.

Hyderabad E-Champions all-rounder Ganesh Gadugu, who has been a standout performer for the unbeaten table-toppers with 212 runs in six matches, described the league as a game-changer.

"We get to prove ourselves as district players and compete alongside some of the best players in the state. We have been waiting for a platform like this for many years. TG20 has created opportunities for district players to showcase their talent and prove themselves," he said in a statement by the tournament.

Anvita Khammam Aces batter G Sai Krishna Reddy, who has amassed 172 runs in five innings at a striking rate of 163.81, emphasized the immense exposure the tournament offers to players from smaller regions.

"TG20 is a really big platform to showcase our skills. Playing alongside experienced first-class cricketers and performing in front of them is a big achievement. If we continue to perform consistently on platforms like this, it can take us to greater heights," he shared.

Palamuru Strikers bowler Mohammad Afreedi Ahmed noted that the tournament has significantly accelerated his cricketing development and understanding of the game. "I am gaining a lot of experience through TG20. I am learning every day, whether it is fielding, understanding match situations or improving my overall game. It is a very good tournament for youngsters and a great platform for district players like us," he said.

Ranga Reddy Risers fast bowler T. Arun Kumar, the first cricketer from Gadwal district to represent Hyderabad in state cricket, stated that Telangana's local talent finally has the exposure it lacked for years.

"For district players, this league is extremely important. We had been waiting for an opportunity like this for the last four years. Other states had similar leagues, but now Telangana has one too. This year we finally got that chance, and TG20 has given us the exposure we never had before," he stated.

EIPL & Eleve Karimnagar Diamonds all-rounder TVS Narayana Teja, who has claimed seven wickets alongside scoring 72 runs, concluded by highlighting the psychological boost provided by the franchise ecosystem.

"It has been a really good experience. This is a very good tournament and if we prove ourselves here, it gives us the confidence to compete at a much higher level. I am very happy to be part of such a big tournament," he concluded.

--IANS

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