August 12, 2026 3:13 AM हिंदी

Tejashwi Yadav targets Bihar govt over Siwan police action against students

Tejashwi Yadav targets Bihar govt over Siwan police action against students (Photo: IANS)

Patna, Aug 11 (IANS) The controversy surrounding police action against students protesting alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks in Siwan has once again become a major political issue in Bihar.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been requested by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to visit Bihar, as Yadav criticised the state government and announced that he will raise the matter with the Governor.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said he had not yet received a satisfactory explanation regarding the alleged firing during the police action against protesting students. He said he had already met the Director General of Police (DGP) and conveyed his concerns over the incident.

Yadav said he would now meet the Governor and present the details available to him. He added that he would seek accountability and demand an impartial investigation into the entire episode.

The RJD leader alleged that the police action could not be dismissed as routine law‑enforcement action. He claimed that the students were deliberately targeted and demanded clarity over the circumstances that led to the use of force.

Yadav questioned who authorised the alleged opening of fire on the students and specifically raised questions over the use of AK‑47 rifles. He argued that the identity and responsibility of the officials who ordered the action must be established.

According to Yadav, holding a single constable responsible would not be sufficient to determine accountability for the entire incident. He demanded that responsibility be fixed at the appropriate level, including among senior officials associated with the Home Department, and asked authorities to establish where the alleged order originated.

Yadav also said he had requested senior opposition leaders LoP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to visit Bihar and meet students who were allegedly injured during the police action. He said opposition parties were raising the issue collectively and would continue to press for accountability and an impartial inquiry.

Apart from the Siwan incident, Yadav also criticised the state government over what he described as financial difficulties being faced by employees and other sections of society. He raised the issue of pending salaries of Sanskrit, Urdu and Persian teachers, along with outstanding payments to sanitation workers, pensions and other employee dues.

Yadav alleged that whenever questions concerning the rights of employees and the public are raised, the government cites financial constraints and an empty treasury. He demanded that the government clear pending payments and ensure that employees and beneficiaries receive their dues on time, particularly during the festive season.

With Tejashwi Yadav announcing plans to meet the Governor, political activity surrounding the Siwan student‑police confrontation is expected to intensify. The Leader of the Opposition has repeatedly demanded accountability over the incident and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the police action.

--IANS

ajk/dan

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