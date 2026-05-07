Ted Danson: Had a bit of a health scare

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) Hollywood actor Ted Danson spoke about a recent health scare that “humbled” him.

During the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast with guest Valerie Bertinelli, the 78-year-old actor shared that the medical experience made him think about his own mortality.

“I had a bit of a health scare,” Said Danson, reports people.com.

“I'm totally fine, but it was like, ‘Oh, that's real.' And it was humbling. Mortality is the real deal, you know. It's not just a rumor. Ted Danson doesn't get a free pass. Love his work, but…,” he quipped.

The star said that he “hadn't… up in some way,” so the health scare was a complete shock, although he didn't elaborate on what happened.

He said: “It was very humbling and calming, and I'm fine. I think it was the best thing that could have happened to me, and I'm doing some things differently.”

Danson said that one of the lifestyle changes he's incorporating is meditating twice a day with his wife Mary Steenburgen, teasing that it's what he lied about doing in the past.

The actor also shared that the experience and meditation ended up teaching him a lesson.

“What it's done for me, the biggest gift of all: You can be curious about other people. You can listen, you can be supportive, caring, you can witness them. And I do believe that the rest of my life is to be curious and listen. That's the best thing I can offer.”

Danson gained stardom playing the lead character Sam Malone in Cheers, for which he was feted with two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. He was then nominated for his work in the legal drama Damages and The Good Place.

The 78-year-old star made his film debut in 1978 in the crime drama The Onion Field. His breakout film role was in the comedies Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady. He also acted in Body Heat, Creepshow, Dad and Saving Private Ryan.

--IANS

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