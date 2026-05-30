May 31, 2026 12:56 AM हिंदी

Sonam Khan recalls shooting 'Zindagi Har Janam' song with Rishi Kapoor & Yash Chopra in a single day

Sonam Khan recalls shooting 'Zindagi Har Janam' song with Rishi Kapoor & Yash Chopra in a single day

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Sonam Khan recalled shooting the 'Zindagi Har Janam' song from her debut Bollywood movie "Vijay" with Rishi Kapoor and Yash Chopra in a single day.

Remembering her first shoot in Switzerland, Sonam revealed that they were asked to go with the flow while shooting the romantic number, for which they had not even done any rehearsals.

Dropping a glimpse of 'Zindagi Har Janam' on her official Insta handle, Sonam shared her shooting experience, saying, "My first trip to Switzerland! We shot this song in a single day! No rehearsals, We were just asked to go with the flow & enjoy the song before the cable car would reach the bottom of the mountain as instructed by Yash Chopra Ji, there was just about enough space for Rishi Sir, Me, Yash Ji and the Cinematographer...Memories to last forever (sic)".

In April, Sonam disclosed that she ended up losing her luggage during the Switzerland schedule of "Vijay".

Revealing how Yash Chopra reacted after seeing her eating the snow like a kid, Sonam wrote on the photo-sharing app, "For the shoot of my first movie Vijay, it was the first time I had ever traveled outside India—and to Switzerland, no less! I was so excited that when I saw snow for the first time, I actually ate some! Yash Chopra ji started laughing so much; he truly saw the kid in me. As you can tell, I definitely had two left feet when it came to dancing!"

Sonam added that as she lost her luggage, along with the costumes for the song, they ended up shopping for clothes in the local market.

She stated that, given it was summertime in Switzerland then, they were only able to get a swimming costume, paired with a short skirt, which she can be seen wearing in the song.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Diane Parry stuns Amanda Anisimova to break Grand Slam, third-round jinx at the French Open in Paris on Saturday. Photo credit: WTA Tour

French Open: Parry stuns Anisimova to break Grand Slam, third-round jinx

Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Sayali Satghare among captains present at grand season launch of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 and the T20 Mumbai Women's League in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: MCA

T20 Mumbai League: Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Sayali Satghare among captains present at grand season launch

India end Unity Cup campaign with a defeat against Zimbabwe in the third-place play-off at The Valley in London on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

India end Unity Cup campaign with a defeat against Zimbabwe

Exercise PRAGATI concludes with reinforced collective commitment towards peace

Exercise PRAGATI concludes with reinforced collective commitment towards peace

WHO Chief visits Congo amid Ebola outbreak

WHO chief visits Congo amid Ebola outbreak

World No. 85 Zachary Svajda upsets Francisco Cerundolo, sets Cobolli clash in fourth round in men's singles section of the French Open 2026 in Paris on Saturday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

French Open: World No. 85 Svajda upsets Cerundolo, sets Cobolli clash in fourth round

Sonam Khan recalls shooting 'Zindagi Har Janam' song with Rishi Kapoor & Yash Chopra in a single day

Sonam Khan recalls shooting 'Zindagi Har Janam' song with Rishi Kapoor & Yash Chopra in a single day

PIB Fact Check debunks message claiming India Post is offering gifts or rewards

PIB Fact Check debunks message claiming India Post is offering gifts or rewards

Blue Tigresses face rivals Bangladesh in battle for Group B supremacy in the Blue Tigresses face rivals Bangladesh in battle for Group B supremacy at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

SAFF Women’s C'ship 2026: Blue Tigresses face rivals Bangladesh in battle for Group B supremacy

As VGRC nears, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya highlights growth in education, research and placements

As VGRC nears, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya highlights growth in education, research and placements