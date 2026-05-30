May 30, 2026 11:20 PM हिंदी

Ukrainian drone targets main equipment of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

Ukrainian drone targets main equipment of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

Moscow, May 30 (IANS) A Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall of Unit 6 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Saturday afternoon, stated Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, local media reported.

"This afternoon, a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine building of Unit 6, causing a subsequent detonation. The explosion did not damage the main equipment, but it did create a hole in the turbine wall. It's noteworthy that the drone was controlled via fiber optics. This completely rules out the possibility of an accidental impact," Likhachev emphasised in a statement.

According to Likhachev, this attack marks the first targeted attack on a nuclear power plant's core equipment in the history of the international community, Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency reported.

"The entire international community can be 'congratulated,' so to speak – this [drone attack on the Zaporizhzhya NPP turbine hall] is the first targeted attack on the plant's core equipment, with a complete explosion and damage to the turbine building. The Ukrainian armed forces repeatedly cross not just red lines, but the boundaries of common sense. What should we expect next? Strikes directly at the turbine? The reactor hall? The reactor and its safety systems?" Likhachev noted in his statement.

According to him, the world is one step closer to an incident that will affect even those living far beyond Russia and Ukraine.

"We repeatedly draw the international community's attention to the extremely dangerous behaviour of the Ukrainian side. It seems many don't take the attacks on the nuclear power plant seriously. But today, we are one step closer to an incident that will most likely affect even those living far beyond Russia and Ukraine, who still think they are completely safe," he added.

Earlier this month, the Zaporizhzhia NPP's external radiation monitoring laboratory was attacked by Ukrainian forces with a drone.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Sonam Khan recalls shooting 'Zindagi Har Janam' song with Rishi Kapoor & Yash Chopra in a single day

Sonam Khan recalls shooting 'Zindagi Har Janam' song with Rishi Kapoor & Yash Chopra in a single day

PIB Fact Check debunks message claiming India Post is offering gifts or rewards

PIB Fact Check debunks message claiming India Post is offering gifts or rewards

Blue Tigresses face rivals Bangladesh in battle for Group B supremacy in the Blue Tigresses face rivals Bangladesh in battle for Group B supremacy at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

SAFF Women’s C'ship 2026: Blue Tigresses face rivals Bangladesh in battle for Group B supremacy

As VGRC nears, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya highlights growth in education, research and placements

As VGRC nears, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya highlights growth in education, research and placements

England bowlers shine as India slump to 26 runs defeat in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series, series tied 1-1. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

2nd Women's T20I: England bowlers shine as India slump to 26 runs defeat, series tied 1-1

Ukrainian drone targets main equipment of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

Ukrainian drone targets main equipment of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

Kutch: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah visits the Harami Nala area along the India-Pakistan border during an inspection of the security framework in Kutch, Gujarat, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@AmitShah)

HM Amit Shah reviews security at Sir Creek border, reaffirms smart borders and zero infiltration policy

BJP marks 12 years of Modi govt with nationwide brotherhood campaign

BJP marks 12 years of Modi govt with nationwide brotherhood campaign

Surbhi Jyoti celebrates her & 'the lil one growing inside her' on her 38th birthday bash

Surbhi Jyoti celebrates her & 'the lil one growing inside her' on her 38th birthday bash

Antim, Nisha Dahiya, Mansi Ahlawat lead India's wrestling squad as Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) women's trials end in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: WFI

Asian Games: Antim, Nisha Dahiya, Mansi Ahlawat lead India's wrestling squad as WFI women's trials end in Delhi