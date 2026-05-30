2nd Women's T20I: England bowlers shine as India slump to 26 runs defeat, series tied 1-1

Bristol, May 30 (IANS) The Indian women's cricket team lost six wickets for 33 runs against a mounting asking rate and went down to England women by 28 runs in the second T20I at the County Ground, Bristol, as the hosts levelled the three-match series 1-1.

India had won the first T20I of the series and were looking to seal a 2-0 lead by winning the second match. However, their fine effort with the ball went in vain as they could not back it up with the bat. With spinner Sree Charani picking 3-25, India restricted England women to a modest total of 168/5 in 20 overs, with Freya Kemp blasting an unbeaten 39 towards the end to shore up the score.

Chasing 169 to win, the Indians lost regular wickets despite their top-order batters making starts. Shafali Verma (22), Smriti Mandhana (32), Yastika Bhatia (33), and Harmanpreet Kaur (28) made vital contributions as the visitors reached 109/3 at the end of the 15th over.

But under pressure to score 60 runs in the last five overs, they succumbed to the mounting asking rate and lost their last six wickets for 33 runs, and were restricted to 142/9 in 20 overs, and fell short by 26 runs. With this win, the series now goes into a deciding third and final T20I with the winner getting a big boost ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Jemimah Rodrigues, the star of India's batting effort alongside Yastika Bhatia in the first match, fell for one, Richa Ghosh contributed eight, Deepti Sharma could manage to score only two runs, while Shreyanka Patil scored six runs off four balls.

For England, Lauren Bell (2-33), Charlie Dean (2-20), and Freya Kemp (2-15) grabbed a couple of wickets each while Sophie Ecclestone claimed 1-24 as the host bowlers strangled the Indian batters to make a grand comeback in the series.

Earlier, all-rounder Freya Kemp’s blistering unbeaten 39 off just 13 balls powered England to 168/5 in their 20 overs. After the hosts had an iffy time with the bat on a slow pitch, Freya smashed four boundaries and two sixes in a stunning finishing blitz as 39 runs came off the last two overs to dramatically alter the complexion of England’s innings.

For India, left-arm spinner Sree Charani was the standout bowler with 3-25, as she and Shreyanka Patil were superb in never allowing the momentum to slip away, and kept a tight lid on the scoring rate in the middle overs. But India must chase down 169 to clinch a series win and get a big boost in their preparations for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup.

Electing to bat first, England endured a shaky start in the powerplay, managing only 35 runs for the loss of Sophia Dunkley, who was dropped early by Jemimah Rodrigues but later fell to Nandni Sharma for 10.

Danni Wyatt‑Hodge, back from maternity leave, looked fluent with three boundaries but was dismissed for 29 by Charani, who later removed the in‑form Amy Jones for 28 and accounted for Heather Knight with a sharp return catch.

Shreyanka added to India’s tally by castling Alice Capsey for 28. India’s spinners were largely effective, returning 4-94 in 12 overs at an economy of 7.75, compared to the pacers’ 1-74 in eight overs at 9.25.

The innings, however, turned decisively in the final stretch. Freya, entering at number seven, unleashed a stunning assault on Arundhati Reddy in the 20th over, smashing two sixes and two fours to collect 24 runs.

Danielle Gibson chipped in with 11 off seven balls, including a boundary, as England ransacked 39 runs from the last two overs – 15 of which came off Nandni’s final over too. Freya’s clean hitting for getting maximums and unleashing crisp drives through the off‑side ensured England surged past 160, a total that looked improbable midway through the innings and left India on the task of acing a stiff chase.

Brief scores:

England 168/5 in 20 overs (Freya Kemp 39 not out, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 29; Sree Charani 3-25, Shreyanka Patil 1-29) beat India 142/9 in 20 overs (Yastika Bhatia 33, Smriti Mandhana 32; Freya Kemp 2-15, Charlie Dean 2-20, Lauren Bell 2-33) by 26 runs

--IANS

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