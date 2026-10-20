Technology's loss is sports' gain: Here's Prachi Pandey's amazing journey to an Asian Para Games medal

Gandhinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) From being a software engineer to securing India’s first-ever medal in the Women’s Singles Class 6 on debut in the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, paddler Prachi Pandey has had an interesting journey in Indian para-sports.

From a career in technology to creating history in para-sports, Prachi’s remarkable success is an inspiring testament to perseverance, sporting excellence and the transformative impact of sustained athlete development.

In a historic achievement for Indian Para Table Tennis, Prachi Pandey, a Khelo India athlete training at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (SAI NCoE), Gandhinagar, clinched the bronze medal in Women’s Singles Class 6 at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Making her debut at the prestigious continental Games, the 33-year-old World No. 17 secured India’s first-ever medal in the event, marking a significant milestone for Indian Para Table Tennis and adding another proud chapter to the country’s achievements in para sports.

Prachi’s impressive campaign saw her advance to the semifinals, where she faced Iraq’s World No. 5 Najlah Al-Dayyeni, the reigning Paralympic and Asian Para Games champion. Her podium finish against a highly competitive international field reflects her growing stature on the global stage and years of sustained preparation.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Prachi’s journey to international sporting success is an extraordinary story of determination, resilience, and an inspiring career transformation. An M.Tech graduate from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, she worked as a full-stack software developer between 2020 and 2023 before deciding to pursue Para Table Tennis full-time. Despite the challenges posed by a progressive neurological condition, she has steadily established herself among India’s leading para paddlers.

Prachi has enjoyed an outstanding domestic career, winning national titles and maintaining an impressive record at the highest level of Indian Para Table Tennis. She secured gold medals at the National Para Table Tennis Championships in 2022 and 2023, besides emerging victorious at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in 2023 and repeating the feat at the 2025 edition.

Her international career has been equally impressive. Since winning her first International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) medal at the 2023 Brazilian Para Open, Prachi has accumulated 12 medals in ITTF ranking tournaments, comprising four silver and eight bronze medals. Her recent performances include silver at the 2026 ITTF World Para Future Gold Coast and bronze medals at the 2026 ITTF World Para Future Nakhon Ratchasima, the 2025 ITTF World Para Challenger Kaohsiung and the 2025 ITTF World Para Future Costa Brava.

A significant factor behind Prachi’s rise has been the structured high-performance training and institutional support extended through the Khelo India programme and SAI NCoE Gandhinagar, where she has been associated with the programme since June 2023.

SAI NCoE Gandhinagar, designated as the Nodal Centre for Para Sports, has been strengthening its high-performance ecosystem for para athletes through specialised coaching, sports science interventions, international competition exposure and comprehensive training facilities. Prachi follows an intensive training schedule comprising three sessions daily, supported by a multidisciplinary team providing strength and conditioning, physiotherapy, mental conditioning, rehabilitation and recovery services.

To strengthen her international competitiveness, SAI NCoE Gandhinagar has facilitated three international exposure opportunities, enabling her to gain valuable match experience against leading international players. Her preparation has also been supported under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC), with financial assistance amounting to approximately ₹26.86 lakh during the Asian Para Games 2026 cycle, in addition to the residential training facilities and comprehensive support available at the Centre.

Reflecting on her historic achievement, Prachi Pandey said, “Winning a medal for India at my first Asian Para Games is a dream come true and an incredibly proud moment for me. My journey from working as a software engineer to standing on the Asian Para Games podium has been full of challenges, sacrifices and determination. I am deeply grateful to the Sports Authority of India, the Khelo India programme, and SAI NCoE Gandhinagar for the continuous support, quality training facilities, and international exposure that have helped me reach this stage. I am equally thankful to my coaches, sports science team and everyone who has stood by me throughout this journey. This medal is a result of our collective efforts, and it motivates me to aim even higher and bring more laurels to the country.”

Prachi’s historic bronze is also a significant achievement for SAI Regional Centre Gandhinagar, which has been working towards developing NCoE Gandhinagar as a premier national training hub for para sports. With specialised training programmes across six para disciplines and an increasing emphasis on sports science, international exposure and athlete-centric support, the Centre continues to strengthen its contribution to India’s para sports development.

Her achievement underscores the impact of the Khelo India initiative and the Sports Authority of India’s sustained efforts towards building a comprehensive high-performance ecosystem, where promising athletes receive the necessary technical, scientific and institutional support to compete successfully at the international level.

--IANS

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