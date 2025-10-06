Teaser of Naga Shaurya’s 'Bad Boy Karthik' released

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (IANS) The makers of director Ram Desina's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Bad Boy Karthik', featuring Telugu star Naga Shaurya in the lead, on Monday released a teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sri Vaishnavi Films, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link to the teaser. It wrote, "Action meets entertainment as #BadBoyKarthik storms in with a powerful purpose.#BadBoyKarthikTeaser Out Now.In Cinemas Soon! A @Jharrisjayaraj Musical."

The teaser released introduces Naga Shaurya in a rugged, aggressive, and stylish new avatar. Packed with intense action sequences and high-octane moments, it shows him in a massy character. Apart from Shaurya, the teaser also unveils the key cast members such as Vidhi, Samuthirakani, Naresh VK, Saikumar, Mime Gopi, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmaji, hinting at a blend of intense drama and rib-tickling comedy.

Naga Shaurya’s screen presence impresses right from the word go, with sharp dialogue delivery, commanding body language, and attitude. Vennela Kishore and others promise a healthy dose of humour amid the action.

Director Raam Desina seems to have crafted a commercial entertainer tailored for the masses, laced with style and energy. The visuals are sleek and vibrant, thanks to Rasool Ellore’s dynamic cinematography. Adding to the excitement is Harris Jayaraj’s powerful score, marking his much-awaited comeback to Telugu cinema.

The up and coming action entertainer is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films.

Vidhi plays the female lead opposite Naga Shaurya in this film in which Tamil actor Samuthirakani plays a character called Varadha Reddy.

The film boasts a quality technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Rasool Ellore. Interestingly, music director Harris Jayaraj will be making a return to Telugu cinema with this film, which has Ramanjaneyulu as its art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor for the film which will feature fight sequences choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Prithvi.

Dances for the film have been choreographed by Raju Sundaram, the brother of Prabhu Deva, Shobi Master, Vijay Polanki and Sirish. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Chandra Bose, Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam and Krishnakanth.

--IANS

mkr/