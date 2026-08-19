Shaan reveals he wanted to get into advertising, journalism, calls himself the weakes music link in his family

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Playback singer Shaan has shared that he aspired to get into advertisement and also wanted to try journalism. The singer said that he considered himself the weakest link to music in his family given his family’s legacy.

The singer recently appeared on film trade expert Komal Nahta’s podcast ‘Game Changers: The Music Series’, and made the revelation.

He said, "I was the weakest link to music in my family," revealed Shaan. Elaborating on his journey, he shared, "My father was a composer and a very good singer. My grandfather, mother and sister were also good singers, so I honestly felt I was the weakest link when it came to music in my family”.

Shaan is known for his soulful voice, incredible versatility, and timeless hits that defined an era of Indian music. He further mentioned that he rejected many opportunities for playback that came his way but eventually caved in.

“Growing up, I had the rebel in me. I wanted to do journalism and advertising, so my mind was diverted towards those interests. Singing came naturally to me, I didn’t train for it. People feel it’s genetic, but I feel it’s conditioning. I used to get opportunities, living in Mumbai and having singer-parents, but I rejected them. Then, I finally gave in. My mom was a chorus singer, and my father had a lot of colleagues in the music industry. They got to know that we could sing, and that’s how we got the opportunity to sing in jingles at a very young age”, he added.

--IANS

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