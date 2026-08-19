Akshaye Khanna's glimpse as Shukracharya for ‘Mahakali’ out on August 24, netizens say 'Goosebumps'

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Basking in the success of 'Hanu-Man', filmmaker Prasanth Varma is gearing up to bring the next part of his cinematic Universe on screen with 'Mahakali'. Adding to the hype for the already awaited mythological drama, the makers will be unveiling the initial glimpse of Akshaye as Shukracharya on August 24.

On Wednesday, RKD Studios shared on their official Instagram handle, “24th August - The End Begins (sic)".

If the cryptic post is any hint, the makers plan to give the movie buffs an insight into Akshaye’s unrecognisable avatar as Shukracharya.

Expressing their excitement, one of the Insta users wrote, "Doomsday can wait.. I am excited for this project more .. Akshay Khanna."

"This frame and look... Goosebumps...can't wait to see AK in the avtaar," another one shared.

The third comment read, "Oh yayy, so glad to see Akshay Khanna in our movie...Will be so interesting to watch."

The first look of Akshaye as Shukracharya managed to create a huge furore among the viewers.

Last year, the makers dropped the first look of Akshaye's character in the film, along with the caption, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal 'Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA' from #Mahakali. @PujaKolluru @RKDStudios #RKDuggal #RiwazRameshDuggal @ThePVCU."

Akshaye was seen with a flowing silver beard, ascetic robes, and luminous eyes in the primary look as the Shukracharya, revered as the guru of the Asuras.

'Mahakali' is the latest instalment in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe following 'Hanu-Man'.

Presented by RK Duggal and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the banner of RKD Studios, 'Mahakali' has on board Prasanth Varma as its creator and Puja Aparna Kolluru as director.

Along with Akshaye, the much-awaited project will also see Bhoomi Shetty and Rohit Saraf in key roles, along with others.

Announcing 'Mahakali' filmmaker Prasanth Varma had said, “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, I’m thrilled to share something very special. Together with @RKDStudios, we proudly present the tale of an invincible warrior, the protector of the righteous, and the ultimate destroyer of evil. From the universe of #HanuMan, prepare for the rise of #MAHAKALI. Directed by @PujaKolluru. Presented by #RKDuggal. Produced by #RiwazRameshDuggal.”

--IANS

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