Adani Electricity conducts monsoon safety awareness drive in its power distribution areas

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Adani Electricity is organising a ‘Monsoon Safety Awareness Drive’ in BMC schools and slums across its power distribution areas to create awareness about electricity safety during the monsoon season.

Students, teachers and Adani Electricity Safety officials conducted it across its areas, including Ganeshbaug BMC Marathi Semi English School in Kurla West.

Adani Electricity proactively escalated its disaster management readiness in preparation for the monsoon season, aiming to safeguard its 3.15 million customers from potential disruptions.

To address any emergencies that may arise during the monsoon, Adani Electricity activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC). This pivotal hub orchestrates response efforts and operates round-the-clock, ensuring swift action and communication throughout the monsoon period.

"Our team is fully prepared to address monsoon season related challenges,” said an Adani Electricity spokesperson in an earlier statement. "With the support of our Quick Response Teams and the Central Disaster Management team, we are committed to ensuring the safety of our consumers and maintaining a reliable power supply,” the spokesperson added.

Seven Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been strategically deployed across the distribution network. These teams are equipped with comprehensive response, recovery, and restoration plans specifically tailored for the challenges posed by the monsoon season, said the company.

To monitor rising water levels, 98 advanced water level sensors are now integrated with the Advanced Distribution Management System at critical locations. This setup enhances the ability to preempt and respond to flood-related electrical issues.

The CDCC will leverage state-of-the-art satellite and wireless technologies, including walkie-talkies and remote devices, to maintain uninterrupted communication across departments and with external authorities. This infrastructure ensures minimal downtime and efficient incident management.

Adani Electricity is also actively conducting safety awareness sessions throughout its supply area to educate consumers on electrical safety during the monsoon.

--IANS

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