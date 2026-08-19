Former India selector Neetu David appointed as scouting head of UP Warriorz

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Former India spinner and Women’s ODI World Cup-winning selector Neetu David has been appointed as the head of scouting for UP Warriorz (UPW) ahead of the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) season, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Neetu had joined the support staff led by head coach Abhishek Nayar in last week’s off-season camp for their domestic players at the Sai Krishnan Grounds in Bengaluru, as the team looks to overhaul its talent identification process following consecutive lean seasons in the WPL. UPW support staff also includes fielding coach Saurabh Bandekar and mentor Lisa Sthalekar.

"Thrilled to have the selector of India’s World Cup-winning squad as our Head of Scouting. Welcome to UP Warriorz, Neetu David!" the franchise posted on 'X' on Wednesday.

Widely regarded as one of India's finest slow left-arm orthodox spinners, Neetu brings immense administrative and talent identification credentials to the franchise after having previously served as the chairperson of the India women's selection committee.

In her new role, Neetu will be tasked with unearthing emerging domestic talent to bolster a franchise that has struggled to find consistency across the first four editions of the tournament.

UP Warriorz are the least successful side in the league's short history - securing just 12 victories in 33 matches. After qualifying for the playoffs in the inaugural 2023 season, the franchise suffered group-stage exits in the subsequent three editions - finishing at fourth spot in 2024 before ending at the bottom of the points table in both 2025 and 2026.

In a distinguished 13-year international career from 1995 to 2008, David represented India in 10 Tests and 97 ODIs, capturing 182 international wickets across both formats. She is also remembered for taking 8-53 in a women’s Test match against the West Indies at Jamshedpur in 1995.

--IANS

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