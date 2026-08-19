Uncapped trio included as South Africa announce squad for historic T20Is against Zimbabwe

Johannesburg, Aug 19 (IANS) Young fast bowlers Caitlin Wyngaard, Nthabiseng Nini, and off-spinner Luyanda Nzuza have earned their maiden national call-ups to South Africa women’s team for the historic, first-ever T20I series against Zimbabwe starting next month.

Regular skipper Laura Wolvaardt will lead the side for the five-match series, scheduled to be played entirely at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from September 11 to 19. With several senior stars away participating in global franchise leagues and domestic competitions, the selectors have opted to test their bench strength and next generation players.

The 15-member squad features a raft of players who missed out on the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, including reigning domestic T20 Player of the Year Faye Tunnicliffe, who’s included alongside Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, and Miané Smit.

Experience comes in the squad in the form of wicketkeeper-batters Sinalo Jafta and Karabo Meso, alongside all-rounders Kayla Reyneke and Annerie Dercksen. Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi highlighted the significance of the historic tour while framing it as a critical building block for future global events.

“The tour to Zimbabwe is an exciting one for a few reasons. Firstly, and most importantly, we’re preparing for our first trip as a team to our African neighbours, which is something very special to be a part of. I would also like to thank Zimbabwe for welcoming us to their nation,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Explaining the youth-centric selection policy, Mashimbyi noted that the absence of established senior players creates a golden opportunity for pipeline performers. “Another reason to be excited about these T20Is is the young group we will be taking to Bulawayo.

“With a number of players away representing South Africa in franchise leagues across the world, we saw it fitting to select a young and ambitious squad and provide international opportunities to notable performers within the pipeline and pathway structure to the Proteas,” he added.

Focusing on the three uncapped prospects Caitlin, Nthabiseng and Luyanda, who impressed during the SA Emerging team's tour against Bangladesh Emerging side, Mashimbayi expressed eager anticipation for their debut on the international stage.

“Nini, Nzuza and Wyngaard are youngsters whose development we’ve kept a close eye on over the last 12-18 months, and I can’t wait to see what they will bring to the international stage,” he observed.

With the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy scheduled for February next year, Mashimbyi stated the strategic importance of the five matches in Bulawayo alongside the upcoming home series against India, to be held in December this year.

“This tour will also play an important role on the road to the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in February next year. We have around eight matches to fine-tune our plans for that competition, if you include the India T20Is in December, which adds another dimension to the trip to Zimbabwe.”

The South African squad will participate in a preparatory camp at the Irene Cricket Club from September 2 to 6 before leaving for Zimbabwe on September 7.

South Africa T20I Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Kayla Reyneke, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, and Caitlin Wyngaard.

--IANS

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