August 19, 2026 5:06 PM हिंदी

Akanksha Chamola on how she manages stress while participating in reality & game shows

Akanksha Chamola on how she manages stress while participating in reality & game shows

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Chamola, who managed to garner a lot of eyeballs during her time in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’ shared her views about managing mental stress while being a part of various reality and game shows at the same time.

As she spoke exclusively to IANS, Akansha, who will be seen in the 'Indian Game Show', hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, said that although the people around her seem to worry a lot and take stress, she on the other hand, does not give in to the pressure.

She added that she is finding the experience of doing one show after the other extremely exciting.

"I don't normally get stressed. I am one of those people. Whenever I come somewhere, people get stressed. You must be aware. The whole world knows. Everyone takes more stress from me. I don't. So, this is even more exciting for me. I am coming to one show after another."

Akshansha further expressed her excitement about exploring the opportunity to do something different.

Explaining the difference between 'Lock Upp' and 'Indian Game Show', she went on to add, "I am getting to do something different. Here, we are having fun. There, it was a fight to become a winner. Here, it is a fight to become a loser. This is the difference between the two game shows."

Refreshing your memory, Akansha made headlines as she revealed on 'Lock Upp' that she is headed for a divorce from her actor husband Gaurav Khanna. She further left everyone awestruck as she shared that she is bisexual and has even had relationships with females before her marriage to Gaurav.

The 'Indian Game Show' is expected to premiere on 24 August 2026 on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 PM.

The show will have celebrities participating in various high-energy physical challenges, while also creating some fun memories.

--IANS

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