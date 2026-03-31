Taylor Swift skips featuring in her ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ music video, dedicates it to the screen legend

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift has released the music video for ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ on Tuesday. The visuals include her salute to one of the most recognizable and vibrant screen stars of the 20th century.

In contrast to high-concept productions like her recent video for ‘Opalite’, Swift has not cast herself in the video for ‘Elizabeth Taylor’, but rather has assembled a clip job featuring a supercut of scenes from the late actress’ movies, along with bits of newsreel footage of Taylor seen in the public eye in real life, reports ‘Variety’.

The clips include shots from films including ‘Father of the Bride’, ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’, ‘A Place in the Sun’, ‘Giant’, ‘Suddenly, Last Summer’, ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’, ‘Julia Misbehaves’ and even the late ’60s cult favorite ‘Boom’.

As per ‘Variety’, the music video is only available on Apple Music and the premium Spotify level, as happened with the February premiere for the ‘Opalite’ video. Having it premiere exclusively on those premium apps would seem to be a reflection of recent changes to the Billboard charts that only allow videos on paid services to count toward streaming totals. But in the case of ‘Opalite’, the video made it to YouTube’s free tier two days later, so the same may hold true with ‘Elizabeth Taylor’.

When the album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ came out in October, Swift revealed that she had asked permission from the estate of Elizabeth Taylor, who died in 2011 at age 73, to put the song out. Her remark came in response to a question about whether she asked permission from her subjects to write about them. She does “if they’re real people”, she said.

--IANS

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