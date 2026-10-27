Taylor Swift says her hometown a unique music community

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift feels that her hometown, Nashville houses a unique music community that simply can’t be replicated anywhere.

The 36-year-old singer moved to Nashville, Tennessee, as a child in order to pursue her ambitions to become a country star.

The singer recently paid homage to the city after being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Monday.

During her acceptance speech, she said, "I think you truly learn a craft when you do it over and over and over. And that is what the magnificent songwriters that work in this amazing town do”.

The award-winning star, who is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, shared, "There is no music community like this music community. I know, I checked all the communities”.

The singer also credited the Nashville community for teaching her some important life lessons, as she said, "I learned how to accommodate when your co-writer has a hangover, or when they’re going to need to talk about their divorce for a really long time before we write anything”.

Taylor previously explained how Faith Hill and Shania Twain influenced her move to Nashville. Taylor Swift began her professional music career with her self-titled debut album in 2006.

She transitioned into mainstream pop with albums such as 1989, Reputation and Lover. Her discography also includes Folklore, Evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department. Swift has won 14 Grammy Awards and holds the record for the most Album of the Year wins, with four victories for Fearless, 1989, Folklore and Midnights.

Her other popular songs include ‘Love Story’, ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Blank Space’, ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘Cruel Summer’. Her Eras Tour concluded in December 2024 after 149 concerts across multiple countries.

--IANS

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