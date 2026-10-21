Taylor Swift reunites with band after nearly 2 years, calls performance at Academy Museum a ‘vibe’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift shared a glimpse of a memorable night at the Academy Museum, where she performed with her band for the first time in almost two years.

Taking to Instagram, Swift thanked the museum for the invitation and said she also got to spend time with her ‘Toy Story 5’ family.

“A night at the museum I’ll never forget! Thank you to the @academymuseum for inviting us! Getting to perform with the band again for the first time in almost 2 years was a VIBE. And I got to sit with my @toystory 5 family,” she wrote as the caption.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is a film museum that opened in 2021 located in Los Angeles, California, United States on Miracle Mile.

The first large-scale museum of its kind in the United States, it houses part of the Academy Collection, the largest film-related collection in the world, with more than 52 million objects from notable films, and is dedicated to the arts, history, science, and artists of moviemaking and the film industry.

Swift is the highest-grossing live music artist, the wealthiest female musician, and one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Her singles "Teardrops on My Guitar", "Love Story", and "You Belong with Me" found crossover success on country and pop radio formats.

She gained the Billboard Hot 100 in 2010s with number-one singles "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together", "Shake It Off", "Blank Space", "Bad Blood", and "Look What You Made Me Do".

Her accolades include 14 Grammy Awards including a record four Album of the Year wins and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Swift is the most-awarded artist of the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and the MTV Video Music Awards. A subject of extensive media coverage, she has a global fanbase known as Swifties.

--IANS

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