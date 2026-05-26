May 26, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

Tata Sons board meeting ends amid focus on leadership, loss-making businesses

Tata Sons board meeting ends amid focus on leadership, loss-making businesses

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The board meeting of Tata Sons concluded on Tuesday amid heightened attention on the leadership of the conglomerate and concerns over the financial performance of several group businesses.

Directors, including Noel Tata, arrived at the group’s headquarters, Bombay House, in the morning and left in the late afternoon after the meeting concluded.

N Chandrasekaran did not comment on the discussions or any decisions taken during the meeting while leaving the South Mumbai headquarters.

The meeting came amid growing friction within the Tata Group over losses in some of its newer ventures and ongoing discussions around leadership continuity.

According to reports, discussions on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as chairman were unlikely during Tuesday’s meeting.

Reports suggest that Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata held discussions over the weekend regarding the performance of group companies, particularly the financial stress in several unlisted businesses.

According to reports, Tata Group’s unlisted ventures posted combined losses of nearly Rs 10,905 crore in FY25, with estimates suggesting the figure could rise to around Rs 29,000 crore.

The losses are understood to have raised concerns within Tata Trusts, which owns nearly two-thirds of Tata Sons.

Reports suggest Noel Tata has expressed concerns over the financial performance of some newer businesses launched or expanded during Chandrasekaran’s tenure, including Tata Digital, electronics ventures and Air India, which the group acquired from the government.

The board meeting also followed a series of governance-related developments within the Tata Group and Tata Trusts in recent weeks.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Charity Commissioner had directed Tata Trusts to defer a key board meeting after complaints alleging violations in the composition of the board of trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT).

Tata Trusts had clarified that the order was ex parte in nature and applicable only to SRTT, adding that the directions issued by the Charity Commissioner were being examined.

The meetings of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and SRTT, originally scheduled for May 8, were later postponed to May 16 amid legal and governance-related deliberations.

Those meetings were expected to discuss several issues related to Tata Sons, including the possible listing of the company, Chandrasekaran’s continuation as chairman and the role of certain nominee directors.

--IANS

pk

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