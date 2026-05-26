May 26, 2026 9:58 PM हिंदी

India to play two friendlies against Tajikistan during June FIFA window

India to play two friendlies against Tajikistan during June FIFA window (Credit: AIFF)

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Indian men’s football team will play two international friendly matches against Tajikistan during the June FIFA International Match Window, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday.

The matches will be played on June 5 and June 9 at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, with both games scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

The Indian football team, currently participating in the Unity Cup 2026 in London, will travel to Tajikistan after completing their campaign in the four-nation tournament. India are set to face the Jamaica national football team in the semi-final on May 27 and will then play either the Nigeria football team or Zimbabwe football team in the final or third-place playoff on May 30.

The Indian squad will leave for Tajikistan from London on May 31 as part of preparations for the two-match series.

The upcoming friendlies will mark India’s return to the Hisor Central Stadium, where the Blue Tigers enjoyed a memorable campaign during the CAFA Nations Cup last year. India had secured the bronze medal in the tournament on their debut appearance in the Central Asian competition.

One of the highlights of that campaign was India’s 2-1 victory over Tajikistan at the same venue. The match was also significant because it marked the first game in charge for head coach Khalid Jamil.

The AIFF sees the friendlies as an important opportunity for the national team to gain valuable international exposure and continue building combinations ahead of future continental competitions and World Cup qualification assignments.

India will face Tajikistan twice during the FIFA window, with both matches expected to provide a strong test against familiar opposition in Central Asian conditions.

India’s schedule during the June FIFA International Match Window:

June 5 – Tajikistan vs India – 8:30 PM IST

June 9 – Tajikistan vs India – 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan

—IANS

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