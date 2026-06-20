June 20, 2026 5:43 PM हिंदी

Task force to be formed for Formula 1 revival, motorsports policy in India: Sports min Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has initiated a major push towards reviving Formula 1 and strengthening the motorsports ecosystem in India by announcing the formation of a dedicated task force that will prepare a roadmap for the sport's long-term growth in the country.

The decision was taken following a comprehensive meeting chaired by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with officials from the Ministry, representatives of the national motorsports federation and other key stakeholders. The discussions focused on the current state of motorsports in India, the challenges that restrict its growth, and the opportunities to position the country as a major destination for international racing events.

As a key outcome of the meeting, the Ministry will establish a four- to five-member task force to conduct a detailed assessment of India's motorsports landscape. The panel will study the existing ecosystem and examine the infrastructural, operational and policy-related issues that need to be addressed to facilitate sustainable development of the sport.

The task force will also evaluate the broader benefits associated with hosting premier international motorsport events, including Formula 1. These will include the economic impact, tourism potential, international visibility and investment opportunities that such events can generate for the country.

“A task force will be constituted for the revival of Formula 1, with a focus on infrastructure development, a comprehensive policy framework, and a structured public-private partnership model to strengthen motorsports in India,” Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Based on its assessment, the committee will identify priority areas requiring intervention, recommend infrastructure upgrades and outline the operational framework needed to support the expansion of motorsports in India. Its recommendations will subsequently be submitted to the Sports Ministry.

Using the task force's findings, the Ministry plans to formulate a comprehensive national policy framework to promote motorsports at multiple levels. The proposed framework is expected to address infrastructure development, talent development, event-hosting capabilities, and long-term governance mechanisms for the sport.

Recognising India's growing and passionate motorsports fan base, the Government also intends to place special emphasis on expanding the sport beyond elite competition. Plans include strengthening regional and grassroots motorsport centres to create a sustainable talent pipeline while improving access to facilities across the country.

To ensure effective implementation, the Ministry will explore Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models as part of a structured development strategy. The collaboration between government agencies and private stakeholders is expected to play a crucial role in infrastructure development, event management and investment mobilisation.

The Government also intends to integrate motorsports into its broader 'Play in India' initiative, positioning the discipline as an important component of India's sporting ambitions while enhancing its global sporting profile.

--IANS

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