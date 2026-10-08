Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar’s demise ‘Evil Dead’, offers condolences to his family

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Tanushree Dutta shared a video on her social media account following the demise of legendary actor Nana Patekar.

The actress said she had heard the news but wanted to focus on her work commitments in Lucknow. She also expressed condolences to his family, while saying she was unsure how she should react to the situation, further calling it ‘evil dead.’

She said, “I have heard the news. Today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen, because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow. It was pretty important to me. I had my entire day planned out to do all these Lives and post content. And now I am worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is ‘Evil Dead.’ So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely, condolences to the family. Thank you very much.”

For the uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar had been at the centre of a controversy during India’s #MeToo movement in 2018.

The actress had accused the legendary actor of allegedly misbehaving with her during the shooting of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss and later filed a police complaint. Nana Patekar denied the allegations and called them false.

Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, following a severe cardiac arrest.

He was brought to the manipal hospital in Dona Paula, Goa where he was brought at 4:20 AM according to the doctors.

The doctors also stated that they tried reviving him by giving him CPR for around 45 min to one hour but in vain.

The doctors finally declared him dead at 5:20 AM.

–IANS

rd/