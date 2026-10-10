Tanushree Dutta doubts if Nana Patekar has really died, says probably he's escaped since SSR investigation could expose him

Mumbai, October 10 (IANS) Actress Tanushree Dutta has expressed doubts about Nana Patekar's death, wondering whether the veteran actor's passing could be a way to escape potential scrutiny.

She drew parallels and referred to the ongoing investigation into the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian.

The actress, who had accused Nana of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement, made the remarks during a conversation with her fans on Instagram live.

Nana Patekar died on October 8 at the age of 75, following a cardiac arrest. However, reflecting on her past experiences and the allegations she had levelled against him, Tanushree questioned whether his death could lead to unanswered questions remaining unresolved.

“Best thing, he died by his own hands. If he has died also I am a little bit doubtful. Because now the case of Sushant Singh Disha Salyan has come out. So, a lot of people are getting exposed. And a very deep investigation is going on. So, if there is a connection from far away, then his name is going to come out today or tomorrow,” she said.

“So, I have a little doubt that he has really died or it is a way to escape. Anything can happen. But if he has really died, then a very big devilish person has gone from this world,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Tanushree had accused the actor of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film *Horn 'OK' Pleassss*. Nana denied the allegations.

During the interaction, Tanushree spoke at length about the difficulties she claimed to have faced following her allegations against Nana. She accused the people including Nana Patekar of damaging her career, causing emotional distress and creating problems in her personal life.

“The person who ruined my life. The person who sent goons. The person who gave me anxiety. The person who harassed me. The person who ruined my work. The person who did weird things outside my house. He wasn't alone. He was a group of devils,” she said.

She added, “He ruined my life. He ruined my career. He ruined my mind. He almost ruined my mental balance,” she said, adding that her faith and spiritual practices had helped her cope with the difficult phase.

Tanushree further claimed that she had been subjected to mental torture and career sabotage and alleged that her health had suffered because of prolonged stress and anxiety.

The actress then also spoke about her spiritual journey, explaining that her visit to Ujjain and her devotion to Mahakal became important parts of her life during a particularly challenging period.

Tanushree said she had been chanting the Hare Ram, Hare Krishna mantra and had experienced deep meditation and divine communication. According to her, these practices helped her find strength and direction when she felt overwhelmed by her circumstances.

She also alleged that she had suspected a domestic worker of conspiring against her and claimed that she had feared being poisoned.

Tanushree further recounted an accident involving an autorickshaw ride, alleging that its brakes had been tampered with. She said she sustained injuries and was still recovering from the physical and emotional effects of the experiences she described.

“I have not danced. Now I am gonna start dancing because I think at least my leg is fully recovered. And health-wise I am still recovering,” she said, adding that she had worked hard to overcome the trauma and anxiety she experienced.

The actress maintained that chanting and meditation had helped her remain hopeful through what she described as an extremely difficult period.

During the interaction, Tanushree also questioned the expectation that people should refrain from speaking negatively about someone after their death. She argued that a person's passing should not automatically erase the experiences of those who believe they were wronged.

Using the example of Ravana, she questioned why people should stop criticising someone solely because they are no longer alive.

“Today's lesson is, if it is such a thing that a dead person should not be disturbed, then from the coming year, stop burning Ravana's statues. Because he was a great Hindu, a scholar. He was a scholar. He had great powers. He was very educated. He was very bright,” she said.

Tanushree also spoke about the importance of personal boundaries and alleged that she had faced intimidation after refusing to accept unwanted advances. She claimed that her refusal had hurt egos and that she had experienced harassment.

The actress said she had drawn strength from her spiritual beliefs and had worked towards overcoming the fear she associated with those experiences.

–IANS

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