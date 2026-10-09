Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar 'Shaitaan': Bhagwan ne iske praan hare hain

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Tanushree Dutta, who once accused legendary actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her has reacted on his demise. In an exclusive interview with IANS, she referred to him as a 'Shaitaan'.

Following his demise on Thursday, Tanushree uploaded the video calling it ‘evil dead.'

When asked what made her react like this during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Tanushree said only she knows what she has been through during the 5 years after the 'MeToo'.

Sharing the details of the court case and what all she had to face, Tanushree told IANS that a lot of pressure was put on her to withdraw the case. However, she stood her ground and kept on fighting. Tanushree added that they even tried to change her mind with money, and when that did not work, they started using other methods.

"The brakes of my car were cut. I had an accident, food poisoning.

The thing that I have gone through, for me, the evil dead is only", she added.

Urging all to see things from her perspective, she revealed that the day the evidence from the main witness in the case was about to be submitted in court, the judge closed the case.

"It took us 5 years to convince a prime witness. She used to get threats. Our prime witness, who was my hairdresser, had given an affidavit in court, saying that whatever madam is saying, I have seen it with my own eyes," she revealed.

Shedding light on the reality of the judicial system of the country, Tanushree added, "We live in India. Here, it is not necessary that the one who wins is right. Here, no one won. The judge closed the case. But that does not mean that I was not right and he was not wrong."

"He was a very egoistic man, and God has taken his life because he was not stopping. He was harassing me constantly", she concluded.

Refreshing your memory, Tanushree has accused Nana Patekar of allegedly misbehaving with her during the shooting of the movie 'Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss' and had even filed a police complaint. Nana Patekar however denied the allegations, calling them false.

--IANS

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