Tanuja opens up about 80 years of Durga Puja celebrations, calls it a ‘very big thing’

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Tanuja has opened up about the significance of this year’s Durga Puja celebrations.

She spoke about the significance of the Durga Puja celebrations, which marked 80 years of the tradition, calling it a “very big thing." Speaking to IANS, Tanuja reflected on the long-standing celebrations and said the occasion held special importance as Goddess Durga had been worshipped as part of the tradition for eight decades.

“Such a big celebration has not taken place. Because it has been 80 years since I have been doing this celebration. So, it’s a very big thing that Durga Maa is with us from the last 80 years,” she said.

The veteran actress added that the celebrations dedicated to Goddess Durga should be grand, expressing that the occasion deserved to be marked on a large scale.

“The celebration of Goddess Durga should be very big. The bigger the better,” she said.

Tanuja also spoke about the importance of motherhood, emphasizing that mothers deserve respect and their words should never be disregarded. Drawing a connection between the worship of Goddess Durga and the role of mothers in everyday life, she said a mother holds a special place in every family. “A mother does everything. So, a mother is the most important. So, whether it is Goddess Durga or any other Goddess, a mother should be respected. She should be respected. And we should never ignore what a mother says,” Tanuja concluded.

On Durga Panchami, Kajol, her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, and sister Tanishaa Mukerji came together for a family moment as they inaugurated the 80th edition of the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

Sharing glimpses of the celebrations on social media, Kajol wrote, “Today was all about #Maa in all her forms .. as a mother, as a daughter, as a protector, and as a Goddess!#jaimaadurga and the madness begins.”

Tanishaa also shared several pictures from the festivities. Kajol and Tanishaa were joined by their cousins, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Border actress Sharbani Mukherji, during the celebrations.

Tanishaa captioned the post, "Favorite time of the year... Maa Aasche !! Durga Maa ki joi!!”

--IANS

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