June 11, 2026 3:12 AM हिंदी

'Tanu Weds Manu – The Next Chapter' to go on floors in 2026

'Tanu Weds Manu – The Next Chapter' to go on floors in 2026

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) The much-anticipated third instalment in the popular franchise "Tanu Weds Manu – The Next Chapter" will go on floors in 2026.

The exciting announcement was made as Eros Innovation recently announced a major content slate.

"Tanu Weds Manu – The Next Chapter" will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar, known for his work in "Heeramandi" and "The Empire". The project will be co-produced with Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited.

It must be noted that Eros Innovation's content slate has been built around three initiatives: Eros Brahmand, a new mythology-inspired cinematic universe; Eros Universe.

The Eros Brahmand, a mythology-based cinematic universe, will comprise nine original titles: 'Nandi – War of Kailasa', 'Dwaarka: Gateway to the Universe', 'Vimaan Wars', 'Mahabharat 5000 A.D.', 'Yakshinis', 'Brahmarakshak', 'Garuda', 'Kumbhayanna', and 'Mansa Devi'. Coming together, all these projects will form an interconnected storytelling universe inspired by Indian mythology and folklore.

Next is the Eros Universe, which will have six popular film titles - 'Tanu Weds Manu – The Next Chapter', 'Phobia', 'English Vinglish', 'Desi Boyz, 'Rangeela' and 'Tere Naam'. According to Eros, these titles will be expanded across films, animation, microdramas, and character-led content, creating new storytelling opportunities.

The third initiative, Eros Remastered, will begin with "Kochadaiyan". Touted as India's first motion-capture feature film, the Rajinikanth starrer will be restored and reimagined under the creative leadership of Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Commenting on the announcement, Kishore Lulla, Founder and Chairman, Eros Innovation, said, “We are bringing together original mythology-inspired stories, beloved film titles and classic cinema under one umbrella. Our aim is to create stories that can engage audiences across generations and formats.”

Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder and Co-President, Eros Innovation, added, “From building Brahmand to revisiting films that audiences have loved over the years, this slate reflects our ambition to tell stories in new and engaging ways.”

--IANS

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