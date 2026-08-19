August 19, 2026 1:39 PM हिंदी

Tara Sutaria croons ‘Tum Hi Aana’ during midnight jam session

Tara Sutaria croons ‘Tum Hi Aana’ during midnight jam session

Mumbai, August 19 (IANS) Actress and singer Tara Sutaria took a trip down memory lane as she shared a glimpse of a late-night jam session at home.

She was seen crooning the popular song ‘Tum Hi Aana’ from her 2019 film ‘Marjaavaan’.

Tara shared a video on her social media account in which she can be seen sitting at home and singing the emotional track. Dressed in black, the actress appeared to be enjoying the singing session with her eyes closed.

Sharing the video, Tara wrote, “Midnight jam sessions at home #TumHiAana. One of my favourite ballads from my films.. Over 1 billion views across YouTube.. thank you for giving us so much love!!! @jubin_nautiyal @milapzaveri.”

Talking about the song, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, it has been originally sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Payal Dev with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, and it featured in Milap Zaveri’s ‘Marjaavaan’.

The movie starred Tara opposite Sidharth Malhotra and the song went on to become one of the most popular tracks from the film’s music album.

Talking about Tara, the young lady began her professional journey as a singer and appeared on Disney India’s reality show ‘Big Bada Boom’ in 2010 before moving to acting through ‘The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir’ and ‘Oye Jassie’.

Tara made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year 2’ in 2019 and followed it with movies like ‘Marjaavaan’, ‘Tadap’, ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’. In 2023, she took on the titular role in the survival thriller ‘Apurva’.

On the personal front, Tara was born and brought up in Mumbai in a Parsi Zoroastrian family. She has a twin sister, Pia Sutaria, and the two have trained together in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dance.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

From hospitals to schools, India continues to back development projects in Myanmar

From hospitals to schools, India continues to back development projects in Myanmar

1st Test: Suthar picks 6-55 as India seal 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in Galle

1st Test: Suthar picks 6-55 as India seal 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in Galle

'Odisha T20 League is a competitive platform for youngsters to learn, compete and grow': OCA secretary Sanjay Behera

'Odisha T20 League is a platform for youngsters to learn, compete and grow': OCA secretary Sanjay Behera

CCI notifies new rules for commitment applications in antitrust cases

CCI notifies new rules for commitment applications in antitrust cases

EAM Jaishankar, Singapore FM Balakrishnan discuss ways to deepen strategic ties

EAM Jaishankar, Singapore FM Balakrishnan discuss ways to deepen strategic ties

International community condemns explosion near Kabul school, calls for probe (Representational image)

International community condemns explosion near Kabul school, calls for probe

Rubina Dilaik reminisces ‘KKK’ journey: Every day was filled with what will happen next

Rubina Dilaik reminisces ‘KKK’ journey: Every day was filled with what will happen next

Karisma Kapoor recalls ‘strict times’ working with Geeta Kapur on ‘Pyaar Kar’ from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’

Karisma Kapoor recalls ‘strict times’ working with Geeta Kapur on ‘Pyaar Kar’ from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’

'Just go out there and show up': Sindhu recalls Virat's advice during a tough phase

'Just go out there and show up': Sindhu recalls Virat's advice during a tough phase

realme P4s 5G: Putting display at centre of India’s shift from specs to experiences

realme P4s 5G: Putting display at centre of India’s shift from specs to experiences