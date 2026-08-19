Tara Sutaria croons ‘Tum Hi Aana’ during midnight jam session

Mumbai, August 19 (IANS) Actress and singer Tara Sutaria took a trip down memory lane as she shared a glimpse of a late-night jam session at home.

She was seen crooning the popular song ‘Tum Hi Aana’ from her 2019 film ‘Marjaavaan’.

Tara shared a video on her social media account in which she can be seen sitting at home and singing the emotional track. Dressed in black, the actress appeared to be enjoying the singing session with her eyes closed.

Sharing the video, Tara wrote, “Midnight jam sessions at home #TumHiAana. One of my favourite ballads from my films.. Over 1 billion views across YouTube.. thank you for giving us so much love!!! @jubin_nautiyal @milapzaveri.”

Talking about the song, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, it has been originally sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Payal Dev with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, and it featured in Milap Zaveri’s ‘Marjaavaan’.

The movie starred Tara opposite Sidharth Malhotra and the song went on to become one of the most popular tracks from the film’s music album.

Talking about Tara, the young lady began her professional journey as a singer and appeared on Disney India’s reality show ‘Big Bada Boom’ in 2010 before moving to acting through ‘The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir’ and ‘Oye Jassie’.

Tara made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year 2’ in 2019 and followed it with movies like ‘Marjaavaan’, ‘Tadap’, ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’. In 2023, she took on the titular role in the survival thriller ‘Apurva’.

On the personal front, Tara was born and brought up in Mumbai in a Parsi Zoroastrian family. She has a twin sister, Pia Sutaria, and the two have trained together in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dance.

–IANS

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