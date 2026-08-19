'Apsara Aali' fame Sonalee Kulkarni fulfils groomsmaid duties, welcomes Punjabi SIL to her Marathi family

Mumbai, August 19 (IANS) Actress and Marathi star Sonalee Kulkarni recently turned ‘karavli’ (groomsmaid) at her brother's wedding.

She shared a glimpse of the celebrations, highlighting the Marathi-Punjabi blend within her family.

Sonalee took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from the wedding festivities. From traditional wedding rituals and family portraits to dancing and candid moments with her loved ones, the actress gave a glimpse of it all.

In one of the pictures, Sonalee can be seen dressed in an ivory-coloured Banarasi sari with a purple embroidered blouse, traditional jewellery and a Maharashtrian-style headpiece.

Sharing the pictures, Sonalee wrote, “Karavali duties” (Karvali duties), referring to her role at the wedding.

The actress also highlighted the cultural balance within her family. With her sister-in-law being Punjabi, she noted that she now joins the “league” of her mother, who is also Punjabi, while Sonalee, her brother and father being Maharashtrians.

The wedding pictures reflected the coming together of both cultures, with the families seen dressed in traditional Maharashtrian and Punjabi attires. Sonalee also shared pictures with the newlyweds, family members and relatives, including moments of dancing and enjoying the celebrations.

Talking about Sonalee’s cultural background, she comes from a mixed cultural one. Her father Manohar Kulkarni is from Maharashtra, while her mother Savinder is Punjabi. She grew up in an Army family and has spoken about being comfortable with both Marathi and Punjabi cultural influences.

On the professional front, Sonalee has established herself as one of the prominent actresses in Marathi cinema. She began her acting journey with the Marathi television series ‘Ha Khel Sanchitacha’ in 2006 and made her film debut with ‘Gauri’ the same year. Her first major lead role came with ‘Bakula Namdeo Ghotale’ in 2007.

Her career received a major boost with Ravi Jadhav’s ‘Natarang’ in 2010. Her Lavani performance on ‘Apsara Aali’ became hugely popular.

She subsequently featured in films including ‘Ajintha’, ‘Classmates’, ‘Mitwaa’, ‘Hampi’, ‘Poshter Girl’, ‘Hirkani’ and ‘Dhurala’. She also ventured into Hindi cinema with ‘Grand Masti’ and appeared in ‘Singham Returns’.

In recent years, Sonalee has continued to work across Marathi cinema, with projects including ‘Jhimma’, ‘Tamasha Live’, ‘Date Bhet’, ‘Victoria’, ‘Parinati’, ‘Tighee’ and ‘Salbardi’.

–IANS

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