Pankaj Bhadouria says cancer ‘tested body’ but ‘couldn’t break spirit’, urges women not to postpone check-ups

Mumbai, August 19 (IANS) Celebrity chef and ‘MasterChef India’ Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria has shared a powerful update on her cancer journey.

The MasterChef said that the disease “became a chapter” in her story but “will never be the whole story”.

Taking to her social media account, Pankaj shared a new portrait of herself along with a deeply personal note about her ongoing recovery.

In the picture, she is seen smiling at the camera in a black outfit, with her short hair styled in a sleek bob.

The picture carries the words, “Cancer tested my body, but it couldn’t break my spirit. Now, I live with purpose.”

In her caption, Pankaj wrote, “Cancer became a chapter in my story—but it will never be the whole story. This journey tested my body, strengthened my spirit and gave me a renewed sense of purpose. As I continue to heal, I choose to live each day with greater gratitude, courage and joy. To every woman reading this: please don’t postpone your regular health check-ups.”

She added, “Early detection can change everything. Here’s to healing, hope and living with purpose. #pankajbhadouria #cancer #chemotherapy #hope #purpose.”

Pankaj’s latest message comes amid her ongoing breast cancer treatment. She first publicly revealed her diagnosis on May 28, 2026, when she shared a picture from a hospital bed and asked her followers for prayers and support.

Announcing her diagnosis, Pankaj wrote, “I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support.”

She had also shared a video from the hospital with the text, “Going for tests and more tests…..not a happy place to be.”

A day later, on May 29, Pankaj revealed that she was going in for surgery, writing that she knew she would “bounce back” and once again asking people to keep her in their prayers. She subsequently revealed that the surgery was successful, but detailed post-surgery biopsy reports detected a 2mm invasive HER2-positive component.

Doctors then advised her to undergo 12 sessions of chemotherapy and one year of targeted therapy.

Pankaj has also been candid about losing hair calling it as the most emotional aspect of her chemotherapy journey.

Before beginning chemotherapy, she chose to cut her long hair short. In a post ahead of treatment, she wrote: “I begin with my chemotherapy. Who knows what chemotherapy might throw my way. Hair loss or not, Let me enjoy what I have, when I have, in the way I want to have.”

She later opened up about what happened when the hair loss actually began. Sharing a picture of herself combing her hair and looking at the strands that had fallen out, she wrote , “You know it. You are prepared for it. But when it hits you, it hits hard.” She went on to describe how losing her “thick strong hair” had proved traumatic, while expressing confidence that it would grow back.

–IANS

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