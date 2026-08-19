Canadian Hindu, civil groups urge Carney govt to allow RSS chief’s visit

Washington, Aug 19 (IANS) More than 100 Canadian Hindu and civil liberties organisations have urged Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government to allow Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Canada, rejecting demands that he be declared inadmissible.

In a joint letter addressed to Carney and three senior ministers, the groups said any immigration or public-safety decision involving Bhagwat must be based on credible evidence and due process rather than political pressure.

The letter was also sent to Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand.

It follows calls from New Democratic Party MPs Jenny Kwan and Heather McPherson, along with several organisations, asking the Canadian government to prevent Bhagwat from entering the country, according to the letter.

The signatories said Bhagwat’s proposed visit was important to Canada’s Hindu community, which they placed at more than one million people. They described the RSS as a major Indian organisation involved in community service, social initiatives, cultural activities and public discourse.

“Such a step would raise serious questions about evidence, due process, freedom of expression, freedom of religion and equal treatment under Canadian law,” the letter said, referring to demands that Bhagwat be barred.

According to the signatories, the two MPs have reportedly accused Bhagwat of having a history of hate speech, advocating violence against religious minorities, engaging in targeted intimidation and maintaining associations with criminal or listed terrorist organisations.

“These are exceptionally serious allegations. They should not be treated as political rhetoric or established as fact without clear, credible and independently verifiable evidence,” the letter said.

The groups asked the MPs and organisations opposing the visit to provide evidence supporting their claims. They said any available material should be assessed through established Canadian legal and governmental processes.

The letter also challenged assertions that Bhagwat’s presence could cause “social disorder” or threaten Canadians.

“Canada’s immigration and public-safety decisions must be based on established law, credible evidence and due process—not speculation and political rhetoric,” it said.

The organisations acknowledged that political disagreement, peaceful protest and criticism of religious, cultural or political leaders were legitimate. But they warned that excluding a visiting leader on the basis of unproven allegations would raise concerns about pluralism and fairness.

“Many Canadian Hindus may understandably perceive the campaign against Mr. Bhagwat as reflecting anti-Hindu prejudice or Hinduphobia,” the letter said.

It added that the views of individual political representatives or organisations should not be presented as those of all Canadians or Canadian Hindus.

“Canada needs more dialogue, not division; more evidence, not allegations; more due process, not political pressure; and more respect for its multicultural mosaic—not efforts that could silence one community’s legitimate right to welcome its own cultural and spiritual leaders,” it said.

The document lists 101 organisations, including the Canada India Foundation, Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, VHP Canada, BAPS INC, Hindu Sikh Unity Forum Canada and several temples and regional community associations. Its introductory passage refers to “more than 101+” organisations, while its closing description says the signatories represent more than 500 organisations and civil liberties groups.

The RSS was founded in India in 1925 and has grown into a large volunteer organisation with a network of affiliated groups active in social, cultural and public life. Bhagwat has served as its Sarsanghchalak, or chief, since 2009.

--IANS

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