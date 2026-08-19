Neeti Mohan shares four-generation family picture as her family matriarch ‘Baa’ turns 94

Mumbai, August 19 (IANS) Singer Neeti Mohan celebrated her grandmother and family matriarch’s 94th birthday.

She shared a heartwarming family picture featuring her husband and actor Nihaar Pandya and their son Aryaveer.

Taking to her social media account, Neeti shared pictures from the family celebration and wished her grandmother, whom she affectionately called “BAA”. In the pictures, Neeti and Nihaar can be seen posing with the birthday girl, while their little son Aryaveer also featured in the family celebrations.

“Happy 94th birthday to our BAA! The heart of our family who has kept us all together through every generation,” Neeti wrote.

She further described her grandmother’s journey within the family, writing, “You’ve been a mother, a grandmother, and now a great-grandmother to our son Aryaveer.”

“Four generations, one incredible woman, and a lifetime of love. We are forever grateful to have you,” she added.

Neeti has often proven to be a family girl, and shares pictures and happy moments of her family through her social media posts.

Talking about Neeti and Nihaar, the couple got married in February 2019 after meeting at a mutual friend’s wedding. The couple welcomed their first child, son Aryaveer, in June 2021.

On the professional front, Neeti has established herself as one of the prominent voices in Hindi playback singing.

She began her musical journey after winning Channel V’s reality show ‘Popstars’ in 2003 and subsequently became part of the pop group Aasma.

Her Bollywood playback career gained major recognition with songs such as ‘Ishq Wala Love’ from ‘Student of the Year’ and ‘Jiya Re’ from ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. She went on to lend her voice to popular tracks including ‘Saadi Galli Aaja’, ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’, ‘Nainowale Ne’, ‘Dard Dilon Ke’ and ‘Har Kisi Ko’.

–IANS

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