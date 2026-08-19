‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Sumeet Sachdev climbs 120 floors with 10-kg bag to stay fit

Mumbai, August 19 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Sachdev, best known for playing Gautam Virani in the superhit television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, gave fans a glimpse of his intense fitness routine.

The actor revealed that he climbed 120 floors carrying a 10-kg bag to stay fit and also inspire his fans.

Sumeet shared a video on his social media account in which he can be seen pushing himself through the demanding workout. Carrying the heavy bag on his shoulders, the actor revealed that he climbed many flights of stairs before making his way back home.

The actor is seen visibly sweating after completing the gruelling session. He then was seen addressing the camera and talking about the importance of staying active and healthy, using his own workout as an example.

Sumeet captioned the post: “This is to inspire you all #stayhealthy.”

The fitness video comes a few weeks after Sumeet spoke about a frightening health experience and urged people to be more mindful about their health.

In July, he had revealed that he had choked on food while dining at a restaurant with his wife and brother, and said the incident left him struggling to breathe.

He described it as “very scary” and revealed how his brother and the restaurant owner helped him during the episode.

In the video, Sumeet had urged people to follow the simple advice often given by parents about taking small bites and chewing food properly. He said he was a careful eater but, on that occasion, food became stuck and he choked.

Talking about Sumeet Sachdev on the professional front, he became a household name with ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, where he played Gautam “Gomzy” Virani, the eldest son of Tulsi and Mihir Virani.

For the uninitiated, the actor was initially an architect by profession and began his acting journey with Aamir Raza Husain’s theatrical tribute to the Kargil War heroes, ‘The Fifty Day War’.

After ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ season 1, Sumeet took on a variety of roles across television including ‘Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat’, ‘Kahiin To Hoga’, ‘Khwaish’, ‘Pyaar Ka Bandhan’, ‘Bandini’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Chashni’, ‘Jhanak’ and the web series ‘Slum Golf’.

Sumeet also made his return to the Virani family with ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’. In the second season, he reprises Gautam “Gomzy” Virani, now portrayed as an advocate

–IANS

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