October 05, 2026 8:10 PM हिंदी

Tanmay Baloda’s six-wicket haul puts India U19 on top despite late strikes from Australia

Tanmay Baloda’s six-wicket haul puts India U19 on top despite late strikes from Australia U19 on the first day of the second Youth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium ‘B’ ground in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Ahmedabad, Oct 5 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Tanmay Baloda picked up a six-wicket haul as India Under-19 gained the upper hand in the second Youth Test despite a late double blow by Australia U19 on an action-packed Day One of the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium ‘B’ ground in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Baloda’s wonderful spell helped India U19 bowl out Australia U19 for a modest 174 in their first innings. But the visitors fought back valiantly in the final session by removing both Indian openers to reduce the hosts to 38/2 at stumps, as India U19 trailed by 136 runs.

At stumps, Kushagra Ojha was unbeaten on 13 alongside skipper Yashbardhan Chauhan, who’s not out on seven.

Opting to field after winning the toss, India’s fast bowlers set the tone early. Priyanshu Singh struck in the second over by removing Australian skipper Matthew Lough for a duck, before fellow quick Mohit Ulva had Hayden Barbulovic caught behind in the fifth over to leave the visitors in early trouble at 9/2.

Neel Patel and Eli Brain briefly steadied the ship with a cautious partnership, but the introduction of Baloda turned the tide completely in India’s favour. The left-arm spinner broke the stand by trapping Brain LBW and followed it up in his very next over by having Patel stumped.

Pacer Aayan Akram then joined the wicket-taking act by inducing an edge from Blake Cattle, before Baloda took out Zed Hollick to leave Australia reeling at six down inside 21 overs. Just as the visitors appeared in danger of being bowled out for a double-digit score, wicketkeeper-batter Charlie Henderson and Jacob Pietz staged a gritty rescue act.

The duo added 70 runs for the seventh wicket to take Australia past the 150-mark. But Baloda once again proved to be the partnership breaker by cleaning up Pietz for 26. Akram then dismissed Henderson shortly after, as Baloda took out the tail and became India’s standout bowler.

India’s innings began on a shaky note -- Lakshya Raichandani, who had slammed a double century in the series opener, edged behind off fast bowler Thomas Vaseo after a laborious 1 off 22 balls. Leg-spinner Spencer Green then trapped Sagar Virk lbw to leave the hosts two down early before Ojha and Chauhan saw off the remaining overs safely.

Brief scores:

Australia Under-19 174 all out in 73 overs (Charlie Henderson 37, Neel Patel 31; Tanmay Baloda 6-32, Ayaan Akram 2-45) lead India Under-19 38/2 in 15 overs (Sagar Virk 16, Kushagra Ojha 13 not out; Thomas Vaseo 1-8, Spencer Green 1-12) trail by 136 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

India reaffirms support for Afghanistan during Moscow Format Consultations

India reaffirms support for Afghanistan during Moscow Format Consultations

Himachal Pradesh government raises cash reward for women's kabaddi team that won the gold medal in the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Photo credit: IANS

Himachal Pradesh govt raises cash reward for women's Kabaddi Asian Games winners

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Isaiah Washington reveals his wife Jenisa Garland died from ‘massive’ stroke in 2025

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor Isaiah Washington reveals his wife Jenisa Garland died from ‘massive’ stroke in 2025

'Uruguay physically very strong, we have to match them', says head coach Khalid Jamil ahead of India's clash against Uruguay in an International Friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

'Uruguay physically very strong, we have to match them': Jamil ahead of India's next test

India, Cyprus discuss advancing defence cooperation under strategic partnership

India, Cyprus discuss advancing defence cooperation under strategic partnership

Top seeds Manish Sureshkumar, Vaidehee Chaudhari kick off campaigns with straight-sets wins in the men’s and women’s singles draws of the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: DLTA

Fenesta Open: Top seeds Manish Sureshkumar, Vaidehee Chaudhari kick off campaigns with straight-sets wins

Pakistan's territorial restructuring creates fresh avenues for patronage: Report (File Image)

Pakistan's territorial restructuring creates fresh avenues for patronage: Report

Jayaprakash shares what lends Tamil OTT series ‘Love Always’ its novelty

Jayaprakash shares what lends Tamil OTT series ‘Love Always’ its novelty

‘It’s been almost 10 years’: Diego Forlan returns to India as Uruguay coach and fond memories for a clash in the International Friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit: Photo credit: AIFF

‘It’s been almost 10 years’: Forlan returns to India as Uruguay coach and fond memories

Tanmay Baloda’s six-wicket haul puts India U19 on top despite late strikes from Australia U19 on the first day of the second Youth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium ‘B’ ground in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

Tanmay Baloda’s six-wicket haul puts India U19 on top despite late strikes from Australia