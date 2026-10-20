Tanishaa Mukerji shares selfie with Vicky Kaushal at North Bombay Durga Puja pandal

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has shared a selfie with actor Vicky Kaushal from the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

She offered a glimpse into the festive celebrations.

In the picture shared on her social media account, Tanishaa and Vicky are seen smiling for the camera with the beautifully decorated Durga Puja pandal in the background.

Both actors are seen sporting traditional tilaks on their foreheads as they pose together during the festivities.

Vicky's appearance at the pandal comes as the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja marks its 80th year.

The annual celebration has a longstanding association with the Mukerji family, with the Puja established in 1948 by the ancestors of Tanishaa and Kajol.

The celebrations have continued across generations of the family, with Tanishaa and Kajol, among those who regularly participate in the festivities.

Apart from sharing the selfie with Vicky, Tanishaa also posted a video of singer Shreya Ghoshal performing at the event.

Expressing her admiration for the singer's voice, she wrote, "U brought me to tears ! U are not just a phenomenal voice u are a feeling outstanding."

Tanishaa was also seen participating in the traditional dhunuchi naach, a devotional dance performed with incense burners during Durga Puja.

Tanishaa Mukerji was also seen making a graceful appearance at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

On the first day of the puja celebrations, she was seen assisting her sister, Kajol, as they brought their veteran actor mother, Tanuja, to the pandal. Tanishaa was also seen carefully helping her mother walk through the venue.

–IANS

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