Tanishaa Mukerji lashes out at ‘well-educated elitist Hindus’: We don’t want you here trying to put us down

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who earlier called the Maharashtra state electricity board, a “mafia”, has voiced her opinion on another social issue. On Sunday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note, as she lashed out at “well-educated elitist Hindus”.

The actress seemed to be targeting a section of people, who were speaking in favour of tech giant Elon Musk, and his displeasure with an Indian billionaire on the former’s platform, X.

She wrote, “I am truly shocked by the blind hate of some supposedly well educated elitist Hindus that live with a complete British hangover ! If u love london and America so much. Pls leave. We don’t want u here trying to put us down! Yes there are a lot of problems but it takes time and look where we have reached in the last 10 years. If we support our govt we are #andhbhakts and uneducated. But if we support factions trying to destroy this country from America and Germany we are cool and woke (sic)”.

The actress, however, refrained from taking names, as the platform belongs to Elon.

“There is a war for ur mindset. Ur attention and ur thoughts. But pls don’t be so influenced by media that you refuse to use ur own common sense! Things should be logical, factual. And a society ruled by laws is the way we stay safe (sic)”, she added.

Elon had a meltdown on X after he spoke about his Starlink satellites, and its Internet services not being allowed to enter the Indian market. The Tesla owner alleged that Starlink’s entry has been blocked in India at the behest of an Indian billionaire.

--IANS

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