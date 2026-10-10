October 10, 2026 9:00 AM हिंदी

Tanishaa Mukerji asks paparazzi to ‘not trouble Jaya Bachchan’ during Durga Pooja festival, says few deliberately poke her

Tanishaa Mukerji asks paparazzi to ‘not trouble Jaya Bachchan’ during Durga Pooja festival, says few deliberately poke her

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji has a request for the paparazzi covering the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations.

The actress recently, while addressing the media, asked photographers and reporters not to trouble veteran actress Jaya Bachchan at the upcoming event of Durga Pooja.

She also pointed out that some members of the paparazzi deliberately provoke the veteran actress during public appearances.

Speaking to the media at an event related to Durga Puja, Tanishaa said, “I have been seeing you have been troubling her a lot,’ quipped Tanishaa.

“I see some of your reporters go and on purpose poke her. So I request, don't do that at our Durga Pooja.” She also made a light-hearted appeal to the photographers, saying, “Don't trouble our Jaya aunty, okay?”

Tanishaa's remarks come amid the festivities, during which large crowds gather at the pandals to seek blessings and celebrate the festival.

She also urged members of the media and the public to exercise caution, avoid pushing and look out for one another amid the rush, and emphasised on the importance of basic courtesy and humanity.

For the uninitiated, Durga Puja holds a special place in the Mukerji family's festive traditions. Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are often seen attending the annual celebrations at Mumbai's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, which has strong ties to the family.

Rani Mukerji, who belongs to the extended Mukerji family, is also regular at the festivities.

Jaya Bachchan has also been a familiar face at the celebrations over the years, and is often seen sharing warm moments with Kajol and the Mukerji family.

Talking about Jaya Bachchan's equation with the paparazzi, her interactions with them have frequently attracted attention, with the actress often expressing her annoyance over being photographed or approached in public without consideration for her personal space.

She has often been seen objecting to paparazzi by shouting at them and making comments while they attempt to capture pictures.

–IANS

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