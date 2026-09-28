Tamil Nadu's timeless heritage, breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture showcased at Tourism Expo Japan

Tokyo, Sep 28 (IANS) The three-day Tourism Expo Japan 2026, held in Tokyo, saw Tamil Nadu showcasing its timeless heritage, ancient temples, Buddhist connections, diverse landscapes, vibrant culture, cuisine, festivals and emerging tourism experiences to the Japanese travel trade and visitors.

The pavilion, showcasing Tamil Nadu's treasure trove of unique tourism experiences, was inaugurated by Nagma Mohamed Mallick, Ambassador of India to Japan, in presence of many eminent and distinguished personalities, including S. Swarna, Tamil Nadu's Tourism, Culture and Special Initiatives Department Principal Secretary; Suman Billa, Union Ministry of Tourism Additional Secretary and Director General; and Suchi Tyagi, Rajasthan Tourism Department Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Swarna, Tamil Nadu's Tourism, Culture and Special Initiatives Department Principal Secretary, said, "Japan and Tamil Nadu are linked by a shared Buddhist heritage, and our participation in Tourism Expo Japan has provided an opportunity to invite Japanese travellers to experience this heritage first-hand. Tamil Nadu's rich and diverse heritage is reflected not only in its iconic monuments but also in its ancient Sangam literary tradition."

"Sangam literature describes five distinct ecological landscapes -- Kurinji (hilly and mountainous), Mullai (forest), Marutham (agricultural), Neithal (coastal) and Palai (arid) -- each with its own biodiversity, cultural traditions and experiences. From trekking in the hills to experiencing coastal life, Tamil Nadu offers travellers the opportunity to experience both its natural diversity and living culture," Swarna added.

He also said, "We are pleased to present Tamil Nadu at JATA in Tokyo and through our roadshow in Osaka, strengthening our engagement with the Japanese travel industry and expanding our tourism network while remaining committed to environmentally and culturally sustainable tourism."

During the Expo, Tamil Nadu Tourism engaged with Japanese travel trade representatives to explore opportunities for increasing tourist arrivals from Japan and developing customised travel experiences.

The southern state also presented opportunities for investment and partnerships in areas, including heritage hospitality, eco-tourism, adventure tourism and experiential travel.

The Department also briefed Japanese investors on opportunities in heritage hospitality, eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

Visitors explored heritage, eco-tourism, adventure travel and cultural experiences, all showcasing Tamil Nadu's appeal to global travellers.

As part of its international tourism promotion, registration is open for "Discover Tamil Nadu - International Edition 2026-27", a curated FAM trip from January 12 to 20, 2027, during the Pongal and festival season.

International social media influencers, travel journalists, travel media representatives, travel agents, tour operators and Destination Management Company can register.

Upto 10 international participants will be selected to experience Tamil Nadu and showcase the destination to their audiences and markets.

--IANS

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