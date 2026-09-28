Odisha T20 League: Keonjhar Miners advance to final as Sambalpur Warriors, Bhubaneswar Tigers prepare for qualifier

Cuttack, Sep 28 (IANS) The Odisha T20 League—CM Trophy fixture between Rourkela Superstars and Kataka Panthers was called off due to a wet outfield at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, on Monday.

With the league-stage matches completed, Keonjhar Miners finished at the top of the points table with six points and a better Net Run Rate. Sambalpur Warriors and Bhubaneswar Tigers finished second and third, respectively, with the same number of points.

Keonjhar Miners have secured a direct place in the final after finishing at the top of the table. Sambalpur Warriors and Bhubaneswar Tigers will now meet in the Qualifier on September 29, at the Barabati Stadium starting at 7:30 pm. The match is scheduled to begin in the evening, with the winner advancing to the final.

The Barabati Stadium will also host a women’s exhibition match between OCA Women’s Green and OCA Women’s Blue on September 29, starting at 2:00 pm, offering another opportunity to showcase women’s cricket in Odisha.

Earlier, Pithoragarh Hurricanes defeated Nainital Tigers by 27 runs via the DLS Method, while Tehri Titans registered a nine-wicket victory over Rishikesh Rivers Kings in a rain-affected clash.

Both matches were shortened due to rain, but produced explosive batting performances and exciting finishes. In the first match of the day, Pithoragarh Hurricanes defeated Nainital Tigers by 27 runs via the DLS Method in a rain-hit encounter.

Nainital Tigers won the toss and elected to bowl first, but Pithoragarh Hurricanes made a flying start, putting up 159/7 in 14 overs. Openers Aanjaneya Suryavanshi and Samarth Semwal provided the perfect platform, adding quick runs at the top.

Suryavanshi smashed a blistering 73 off just 24 balls, while Semwal contributed 44 off 25 balls, helping the Hurricanes cross the 100-run mark inside the first 10 overs.

However, the Hurricanes lost momentum towards the end of the innings as Nainital Tigers struck back with a flurry of wickets. Adi Khan was the standout bowler, claiming five wickets, as the Tigers restricted their opponents to 159/7.

In reply, Nainital Tigers reached 41/3 in 6.1 overs before rain brought an early end to the contest. With the DLS Method coming into play, Pithoragarh Hurricanes were declared winners by 27 runs. Suryavanshi's explosive knock earned him the Player of the Match award.

The second game also saw rain shorten proceedings, but it was Tehri Titans who emerged victorious against Rishikesh RiversKings.

Tehri Titans won the toss and chose to bowl, making an immediate impact by picking up a wicket off the very first ball. Rishikesh RiversKings fought back through Dikshanshu Negi, who smashed a quickfire 26 off eight balls, as they posted 73/4 in five overs in the rain-shortened contest.

Chasing a target of 74, Tehri Titans produced an emphatic response, reaching 75/1 in just 4.5 overs. Vijay Sharma was the star of the chase, hammering an unbeaten-looking attacking 56 off only 17 balls to power the Titans to victory.

With rain playing a decisive role in both matches, Monday produced a day of shortened contests, explosive batting and crucial bowling spells, with Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Tehri Titans walking away with valuable victories.

--IANS

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